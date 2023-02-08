Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Red and Black
How to practice self-love in Athens this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms, from friendship to romantic love to self-love. Caring for yourself can include spending time with others, exercising, starting a new hobby or simply finding time to relax. Here are six ways to show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega
Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
Red and Black
Handmade with love: Athens Farmers Market hosts first Valentine’s market
This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
Monroe Local News
Meet the next team competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal
Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:
Itty Bitty is on the loose! | Georgia goat with spinal disability enjoys new life on wheels
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new goat rolling around town and she's just a kid with new wheels. Despite her name, Itty Bitty has brought her big personality to TMMA Farms and Sanctuary in Walton County, Ga. The baby goat is recognizable by the brown markings on her face, her love of life and her wheelchair.
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week
(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.
Red and Black
UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations
On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
specialtycropindustry.com
UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips
Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
Red and Black
Planting solutions: How UGArden and its partners combat food insecurity in Athens
Upon arrival at the bustling upper barn and looking out over the garden’s acreage, students and team members are busy at work. Walking through the fields, the wind sways through rows of crops and carries the sounds of laughter from volunteers. The sign from the street may be unassuming...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens residents rally for Tyre Nichols
On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted the Justice for Black Lives Rally for Tyre Nichols in Athens, Georgia. Crowds gathered outside of City Hall in support, demanding justice for those affected by police brutality.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
The owner of a Sandy Springs gymnastics program at Hammond Park Gym says she’s fighting for her business to survive afte...
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
Red and Black
‘Stand for something’: Athens rally held for Tyre Nichols, victims of police violence
A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
