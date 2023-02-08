Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO