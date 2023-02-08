ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

How to practice self-love in Athens this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms, from friendship to romantic love to self-love. Caring for yourself can include spending time with others, exercising, starting a new hobby or simply finding time to relax. Here are six ways to show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.
ATHENS, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega

Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Red and Black

Handmade with love: Athens Farmers Market hosts first Valentine’s market

This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Meet the next team competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal

Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:
LOGANVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'

Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations

On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
ATHENS, GA
specialtycropindustry.com

UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips

Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens residents rally for Tyre Nichols

On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted the Justice for Black Lives Rally for Tyre Nichols in Athens, Georgia. Crowds gathered outside of City Hall in support, demanding justice for those affected by police brutality.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

‘Stand for something’: Athens rally held for Tyre Nichols, victims of police violence

A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
ATHENS, GA

