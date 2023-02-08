ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March.

The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17.

Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which states are next?

The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations, the company said.

Walmart said it is taking what it learned at the Lincolnwood location and making it part of pick-up and delivery operations at surrounding stores.

Employees from these stores will be eligible to transfer to other stores within the area, the company said.

Walmart entering medical research field

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations,” Felicia McCraine, director of corporate affairs global communication, said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

There are still 184 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Illinois.

Comments / 11

Sharon Jarmon
2d ago

well, I stop shopping with them this year. I refuse to pay you and work for you as well. Wal- mart pulls in over 7 billion a day and they're to cheap to hire cashiers to service your stores. They also have poor customer service in some of their store. There's always a new story of how badly customers are treated by them. They treat customers like there's no where else to shop.

Reply(1)
6
Mark Upton
2d ago

Tragic....... I shop at the homewood location! They make a lot of money there. Can’t imagine why they would close this spot??

Reply(4)
3
 

WGN News

WGN News

