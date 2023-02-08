Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March.
The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17.
The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations, the company said.
Walmart said it is taking what it learned at the Lincolnwood location and making it part of pick-up and delivery operations at surrounding stores.
Employees from these stores will be eligible to transfer to other stores within the area, the company said.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations,” Felicia McCraine, director of corporate affairs global communication, said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”
There are still 184 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in Illinois.
