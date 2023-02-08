Read full article on original website
Related
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
'Love Is Blind's' Cole Barnett Is Rumored to Be Dating This Bachelor Nation Alum
The last time we heard from Cole Barnett was on the reunion special for Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3. As usual, social media users had dissenting opinions about the reunion since it was revealed that Cole’s ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, read the “cuties” situation wrong.
Matt and Colleen Show a Different Side of Their Relationship in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. There's no denying that Matt and Colleen's relationship was under a microscope for the last few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. Viewers were critical of the way Matt reacted to Colleen's emotions during arguments and many were even concerned about their relationship during the reunion episode.
Joe Goldberg Has a Stalker of His Own in 'You' Season 4 — Who Is Texting Him?
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. Everyone's favorite Netflix series is back, and this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a stalker of his own. In the much-anticipated fourth season of You, the fan-favorite serial killer (who now goes by Jonathan...
Already Binged 'You' Season 4, Part 1? Here's When You Can Expect Part 2
As put by You's maniacal protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), love tests us. He's right. But really, we're more concerned with Netflix testing our patience, releasing You Season 4 in two parts. After brutally faking his own death in Season 3, Joe flees to London, England, where he takes on...
Shakira Was Reportedly Spotted Moving Her House After Her Breakup — Here's the Actual Truth
You might have heard of Howl's Moving Castle, the animated film in which a quirky magician lives in a giant home that can literally move on its own. Well, plenty of folks seem to believe that Shakira has been doing the same thing with her own house amidst her ongoing separation drama.
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Quietly Had Another Child — How Many Kids Does She Have?
Fans surely remember Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry. She was always one of the series' most standout and opinionated stars. Her reality TV journey began on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant when she got pregnant at age 17 with her now ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. After having their son Isaac, she continued sharing her parenting journey on Teen Mom 2.
Cole and Zanab Have a Different Perception of What Happened Between Them on 'Love Is Blind'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 3. Fans of Love Is Blind didn't root for everyone in Season 3 of the Netflix reality show, but some did hold out hope for Cole and Zanab. Unfortunately, in the end, they didn't make it, and part of that was because Zanab said she felt belittled and put down by Cole on numerous occasions. Now, in the After the Altar special, Cole tells his friends that Zanab was a "liar."
Fans Are Already Asking for Season 5 of 'You' — We Spoke to the Cast and Crew for Answers (EXCLUSIVE)
Even if a popular and successful Netflix show manages to survive having the plug suddenly pulled on it, the wait between seasons for shows on the streaming service can already feel like an eternity. Binge-watch culture can have you blow through an entire new season in a day, leaving you starved for another new installment to help satiate your obsessive streaming habits. For instance, many are already experiencing You withdrawal as the new season started streaming.
Facts Versus Rumors — Is Mark Ramsey Really Leaving 'Moonshiners'?
Despite the illicit activities featured in Moonshiners, the Discovery Channel has managed to create a reality series about the alleged “criminals” who make their own moonshine. One such distiller is Mark Ramsey, who works alongside his pal, Digger Manes at their co-owned distillery, Sugarland Distilling Co. Now, however, fans are worried that Mark could be leaving Moonshiners.
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
'You' Season 4, Part 1 Starts off With the Murder of [SPOILER] — Who Killed Them?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of You. We're all used to seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) develop an unhealthy obsession with a new woman, but in a shocking turn of events, that's not the case for Season 4 of You. In fact, the fan-favorite serial killer is looking to leave his past behind and start fresh with his new wealthy British friends, one of which includes fellow literature professor Malcolm (Stephen Hagan).
'You' Showrunner Says Joe Set His Baby up With a "Really Good Life" (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3-4 of You. After the catastrophic events of last season, Joe Goldberg is ready for a fresh start in Season 4 of You. The fan-favorite murderer officially reinvents himself across the pond, now living in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. But wait, isn't Joe (er, Jonathan) forgetting something? Or, in this case, someone?
Is It Possible to Find and Use the Deathly Hallows in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Article continues below advertisement. Within the closing hours of Hogwarts Legacy, you can earn plenty of items to customize your...
Alexa and Brennon Are Ready for Babies in 'Love Is Blind's 'After the Altar' Special
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 3. Every season of Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind features that one couple you can't help but cling to as an example that the experiment does indeed work. And for Season 3, that was Alexa and Brennon. In the After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix in three parts on Feb. 10, they share plans to start a family.
‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Are in Love With SK’s Brother — Who Is He?
Buckle in! Season 3 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar is upon us. While we’re all dying to see the current status of married couples Alexa and Brennon and Colleen and Matt, the drama between SK and Raven seems to be the main thing on everyone’s minds.
Is 'You' a Netflix Original Series? The Answer Is as Complicated as Joe
The highly popular series You has returned for its fourth season. The series follows the dark and destructive Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who develops a toxic obsession with different love interests each season. Article continues below advertisement. But before we give too much away,...
These Characters in 'Titanic' Were Based on Real People — You Might Be Surprised
When director James Cameron crafted his Academy Award–winning 1997 film Titanic, he incorporated both historical and fictionalized aspects into the story. Fans of the film might be unsurprised to know that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) were fictional characters. However, casual viewers might not realize that many other characters aboard the ship were based on real people.
The Characters in 'You' Hallucinate on Absinthe — Drink Myths Debunked
Joe Goldberg is back, and this time he swears he's really done murdering people. The first part of the fourth season of You is now available on Netflix, and users are rushing to binge it as quickly as possible. In this new season, Joe has moved to London, and quickly finds himself falling in with a crowd of ultra-wealthy party animals.
Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0