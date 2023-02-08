Those of you attending the parades and balls tonight will likely be needing some layers as temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s later tonight, but tails should keep you plenty warm! Tomorrow morning we'll be seeing colder temperatures around 37 degrees in the Hub City but for northern portions of Acadiana, we could be seeing frosty temperatures near freezing. We'll be warming up quickly tomorrow however with temperatures in the mid-60s, perfect for parade watchers for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1 pm. We start off the work week with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, reaching into the upper 60s. Tuesday sees rain moving into the area for Valentine's Day going into the evening hours. Expect the rain to stick around for Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Thursday's storms should push the rest of the rain out of our area. Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but that could change over the next few days. Severe weather should mostly stay to the northeast for our friends in Mississippi and Alabama.

SCOTT, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO