theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
kadn.com
The Mardi Gras Mask that turns you into a special character
Executive Director Jeanne McBride from the Teche Center for the Arts teaches Ryan Hennessy and Alex Worstell traditional mask making, ahead of Lundi Gras in Breaux Bridge. It costs families $5 to register their kids for Lundi Gras on Monday, February 20, and the gumbo collection takes place at 9:30am.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
brproud.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
WAFB.com
Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
wbrz.com
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
kadn.com
Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR
Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
kadn.com
Chilly Parade Day with Showers Arriving for Midweek
Those of you attending the parades and balls tonight will likely be needing some layers as temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s later tonight, but tails should keep you plenty warm! Tomorrow morning we'll be seeing colder temperatures around 37 degrees in the Hub City but for northern portions of Acadiana, we could be seeing frosty temperatures near freezing. We'll be warming up quickly tomorrow however with temperatures in the mid-60s, perfect for parade watchers for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1 pm. We start off the work week with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, reaching into the upper 60s. Tuesday sees rain moving into the area for Valentine's Day going into the evening hours. Expect the rain to stick around for Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Thursday's storms should push the rest of the rain out of our area. Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but that could change over the next few days. Severe weather should mostly stay to the northeast for our friends in Mississippi and Alabama.
kadn.com
Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau
Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
225batonrouge.com
Overpass Merchant rolls out new look, chef and expanded menu as 6th anniversary approaches
It’s been almost six years since the Overpass Merchant opened for the first time on the day of the 2017 Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade—in the spot long occupied by storied watering hole, Zee-Zee Gardens. And like its predecessor, the neighborhood restaurant and bar has amassed a loyal following.
kadn.com
Tonight's Rain Exiting Before Saturday's Rio Parade
The first of two weak disturbances slid just to our east earlier this afternoon, but clouds continue to hang around into this evening. And as we head into tonight, the second disturbance will drop down from the north bringing with it even more cloud cover and a good likelihood of rain.
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
wbrz.com
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
