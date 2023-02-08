ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

The Mardi Gras Mask that turns you into a special character

Executive Director Jeanne McBride from the Teche Center for the Arts teaches Ryan Hennessy and Alex Worstell traditional mask making, ahead of Lundi Gras in Breaux Bridge. It costs families $5 to register their kids for Lundi Gras on Monday, February 20, and the gumbo collection takes place at 9:30am.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades

This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR

Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Chilly Parade Day with Showers Arriving for Midweek

Those of you attending the parades and balls tonight will likely be needing some layers as temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s later tonight, but tails should keep you plenty warm! Tomorrow morning we'll be seeing colder temperatures around 37 degrees in the Hub City but for northern portions of Acadiana, we could be seeing frosty temperatures near freezing. We'll be warming up quickly tomorrow however with temperatures in the mid-60s, perfect for parade watchers for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1 pm. We start off the work week with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, reaching into the upper 60s. Tuesday sees rain moving into the area for Valentine's Day going into the evening hours. Expect the rain to stick around for Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Thursday's storms should push the rest of the rain out of our area. Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but that could change over the next few days. Severe weather should mostly stay to the northeast for our friends in Mississippi and Alabama.
SCOTT, LA
kadn.com

Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau

Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
GRAND COTEAU, LA
kadn.com

Tonight's Rain Exiting Before Saturday's Rio Parade

The first of two weak disturbances slid just to our east earlier this afternoon, but clouds continue to hang around into this evening. And as we head into tonight, the second disturbance will drop down from the north bringing with it even more cloud cover and a good likelihood of rain.
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
PONCHATOULA, LA

