Avatar's Sam Worthington On Why James Cameron Didn't 'Rush Into' The Sequel
Everyone loves the "Avatar" movies, regardless of what they say. The first one burst into theaters in 2009, skyrocketing to the highest of peaks as it became the largest-grossing movie of all time. To no one's surprise, 20th Century Fox quickly greenlit two sequels, but Cameron expanded that number to four in 2016, with the potential for a sixth and seventh movie.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Claim Spider Makes Colonel Quaritch More Than A One-Note Villain
The "Avatar" franchise is known for a lot of things, from its stunning vistas to its assortment of strange creatures to its rich world-building. But for all the attention the franchise gives to its visual splendor and detail, the same can't be said for many of its characters. The morally black and white cast of characters such as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) are far from the worst out there, but don't offer much outside of their basic roles.
Rose Byrne Says Her 'Ease' With Insidious 5 Co-Star Patrick Wilson Made His Pivot To Directing Feel Natural
Original "Insidious" director and series producer James Wan is letting his friend Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut on "Insidious: Fear the Dark," the fifth film in the franchise after Wan directed the first two entries. Wilson will also return to star in the film as Josh, the oft-haunted patriarch of the Lambert family. The summer 2023 horror film also marks a reunion with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who also starred in the first two films and are set to return respectively as Josh's wife Renai and their son Dalton, who was taken into The Further in the original film.
The Last Of Us Episode 5's Tunnel Paintings Tell One Of The Game's Saddest Stories
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." The atmosphere of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" continues to be intriguing. The fifth episode of the series showcased some of the show's most diverse sets, from the streets of Kansas City, to its dilapidated suburbs, and the intricate sewers that run below it. The environment and visual language of the series, which is largely influenced by the art direction of the original 2013 game, tells the story of a world that is being reclaimed by nature. Moss, trees, and grass grow freely over cars, buildings, and other objects that are no longer used by humans.
Spider-Man: Noir's Live-Action Series Will Be The Webslinger's Darkest Outing Ever (If It Follows The Comics)
In the seedy underbelly of New York City, politicians and cops converge with gangsters and goons in speakeasies, spending their blood money on lapdances and nefarious activities. Criminals rule the streets and society's most powerful institutions, using intimidation, bribery, blackmail, and brutality to keep people in check. Meanwhile, kids starve on the streets, families live in caves, and good people get hurt. This is the world of "Spider-Man: Noir."
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
The Boys: The Biggest Weakness Of Every Member Of The Seven Explained
"The Boys" takes the idea of the heroic Justice League superheroes and turns them into psychopathic, overpowered thugs called The Seven. Instead of fighting for truth and justice, they are run by a power-hungry corporation named Vought. The series does a spectacular job of taking real-life events and placing them in the hands of these heroes who are meant to protect and serve the public. With "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke at the helm, "The Boys" has enjoyed three successful seasons thus far, with a fourth on its way. And while the series does differ slightly from its original source material, "The Boys" is still a widely celebrated series.
The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming
The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.
Film Composer Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at age 94, per the Associated Press. The news of Bacharach's passing broke on Thusday, February 9, via an announcement by his publicist Tina Brausam. According to Brausam, Bacharach died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, CA. Bacharach was a true...
Star Wars' Worst Christmas Gift Ever Is Now Worth Major Bank
When "Star Wars" was released in 1977, it was impossible to predict just how large of a pop culture sensation the space saga would become. The state-of-the-art visual effects, charismatic and endearing performances, and sensational storytelling that explored good and evil slowly became part of American culture's fabric. George Lucas further revealed that what would become "Episode IV: A New Hope" was actually the first film in a trilogy that would form the middle part of a longer story. Writing for The New Yorker in 2002, Jonathan Lethem described the movie as an "escape from a surrounding darkness and a repository of something innocent."
The Last Of Us Episode 5's Terrifying Climactic Scene Took Four Weeks To Shoot
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." HBO's live-action adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game franchise is continuing to impress and terrify audiences. The latest episode peels back the layers on Henry (Lamar Johnson), his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard), and Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the latter being a brand new character for the adaptation. While the episode's final harrowing moments are sure to be etched into the minds of viewers for years to come, the crown jewel of "Endure and Survive" is its impressive climactic battle.
Great TV-Movies Directed By Legendary Filmmakers
Television's status as the home of crowd-pleasing but lowbrow entertainment has changed dramatically during the past quarter century. Series like "The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "NYPD Blue," and "thirtysomething" have shown that terrestrial and cable networks are willing to tackle stories with the same depth and skill expected from feature films. As a result, popular and celebrated writers, producers, and directors who have worked almost exclusively in theatrical releases have explored series projects on television, including Martin Scorsese, Kathryn Bigelow, Frank Darabont, and Jane Campion.
Warrior Nun Fans Continue The Time-Honored Tradition Of Buying Billboards To Save Their Show
There are more avenues than ever before for fans of a TV show to voice their frustrations when a series gets canceled. Fortunately, there are also more options than ever before for a network or streaming service to pick up a canceled show and make those fans rejoice. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that fan campaigns to save series have gotten pretty intricate over the last few years.
Sam Corlett Wept Tears Of Relief When Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Wrapped
Set more than a century after the events of the original "Vikings," the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" follows the story of three legendary figures from Norse history as they contend with the chaotic end of the Viking Age. Specifically, these three figures are Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), each of whom is based on actual historical figures.
American Pickers Fans Have Some Bleak Opinions On Danielle Colby
"American Pickers" has been an integral part of History's identity for years now, and it's not hard to figure out why. Every episode takes viewers across the United States to give them in-depth looks at all kinds of unique items. From tools to automobiles to toys, there's a little something for everyone and plenty to learn about. Thankfully, the show doesn't come across as a dull high school history lecture. As the backstory of each find is discussed, the "American Pickers" hosts bring an infectious excitement that makes these segments worth watching.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Needs To Nail One Aspect To Keep Us Caring About Phase 5 And Beyond
"The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if they could become something more." Those were the iconic words uttered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in 2012's "The Avengers." It's a remarkable line of dialogue because, in addition to addressing the thematic tension of the movie, it encapsulates the entire, unprecedented idea for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios had taken a massive risk in creating a string of films starring individual superheroes with hopes to bring them together for a massive crossover. No one, not even Kevin Feige, knew if the experiment would work.
Small Details You Missed In The Fast X Trailer
To quote a character from the works of the "Fast and Furious" franchise's biggest inspiration, "We come to it at last. The great battle of our time." The undeniably ridiculous but absolutely fantastic trailer for "Fast X" has arrived, giving us a glimpse into the final chapters of the Toretto family saga. Sure, there are cars, BBQs, and tight vests without a mark on them, but that's not what we're here for. We're here to see another threat linked to Dom's past try and exact his revenge by any wheels necessary, but are they going to do it?
Vin Diesel Explains Why Rita Moreno's Casting In Fast X Makes Perfect Sense
Besides fast cars and daring heists, one of the underlying aspects of the "Fast & Furious" franchise is family. This isn't to say that the only family one has are the people that share similar genetics, but also the friends that one chooses. They often say that blood is thicker than water, but the phrase really refers to how the bonds that are chosen are stronger than those that are given. Of course, when you throw in some fast cars and illegal street racing, family begins to take on an exciting new direction.
1923's Helen Mirren Says She And Cara Dutton Share Personalities Thanks To Taylor Sheridan
If Beth (Kelly Reilly) is any indication, the women of the Dutton family come from a certain stock. Even before she returned to her home state of Montana at the beginning of "Yellowstone" — AKA The Beth Show — Beth made everyone's lives miserable as a Mergers and Acquisitions liaison. Celebrated for her talent of destroying companies, it was an easy decision to join her father, John (Kevin Costner), and his cattle ranching empire.
Actors You Didn't Know Directed Law & Order Episodes
Many onscreen performers make their living solely through acting, bringing complex characters to life for decades. However, some actors expand into filmmaking and television directing. These performers often use their experiences in front of the camera to help guide their directorial instincts. Their ability to see productions from both sides can make for a very powerful finished project, even in a straightforward series like "Law & Order." Although most of the franchise's directors have a long history of honing their craft, the crew list also contains a surprising number of actors who have taken their turn at the helm.
