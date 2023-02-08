Read full article on original website
KATV
New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
whiterivernow.com
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
KATV
Bill filed to place ballot title review process back into the Arkansas AG's hands
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new effort is underway at the state capitol to revamp the process of placing a question on the ballot and it all stems from last year's controversy over an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. For at least 60 years, the Arkansas...
UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
Arkansas joins lawsuit against Justice Department gun brace ban
Arkansas has joined a coalition of 25 states and others in a lawsuit against a federal gun regulation banning a weapon accessory.
AR drug task force leads to 1,000 arrests, $55M in drugs seized
An Arkansas drug task force has led to approximately 1,000+ arrests and $55 million worth of drugs seized, a new report revealed on Thursday.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin suing ATF over gun stabilizer regulation
ARKANSAS, USA — (Eds. note: The attached video is from Jan. 2023.) In January, a new regulation regarding gun stabilizing braces was issued by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the national office that sets regulations for firearms. It states that nearly all gun owners that...
Arkansas task force seizes $55M+ in fentanyl, meth, other drugs during 3-month operation
A three-month operation has led to significant drug seizures and arrests across Arkansas.
waldronnews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
thv11.com
UPS worker helps get Arkansas woman to safety
Frederick Stephens has traveled miles and miles in his UPS truck. While out delivering packages, he helped get an elderly woman back home safely.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas authorities arrest thousands after $55 million drug bust
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas authorities have completed a drug bust that resulted in more than $55 million in various drugs, 1,200 different arrests, and the recovery of hundreds of firearms. According to authorities, the state's Drug Task Force worked together in an effort to remove illegal and different drugs...
Arkansas Paisley’s Law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
An Arkansas law could become the model for the country when it comes to recognizing parents of stillborn children.
myarklamiss.com
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
KYTV
Leigh's Lost and Found: Searching for an AKC registered dog stolen from Arkansas
The crime happened in a neighborhood south of McBride Elementary School. Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl. Updated: 11 hours ago. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. MSHP Troopers recognized for...
Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?
ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Bill passed in Arkansas House looks to give equal choice to expecting mothers in some businesses
Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving equal incentives to expecting mothers in certain businesses who want to keep their baby.
Solar company owes $400K in payoff program; Arkansas family feels tricked into two loans
An Arkansas family believes a company misled them into more than double their solar debt before realizing they had two loans and were put into solar company's payoff program.
KHBS
Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
