Arkansas State

KATV

New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
THV11

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas AG Tim Griffin suing ATF over gun stabilizer regulation

ARKANSAS, USA — (Eds. note: The attached video is from Jan. 2023.) In January, a new regulation regarding gun stabilizing braces was issued by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the national office that sets regulations for firearms. It states that nearly all gun owners that...
ARKANSAS STATE
waldronnews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas authorities arrest thousands after $55 million drug bust

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas authorities have completed a drug bust that resulted in more than $55 million in various drugs, 1,200 different arrests, and the recovery of hundreds of firearms. According to authorities, the state's Drug Task Force worked together in an effort to remove illegal and different drugs...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?

ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
