‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake education vital for residents in southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – For southeast Missouri residents, earthquake education and preparation are crucial. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, sometimes called the New Madrid Fault Line, is a major seismic zone and a source of intraplate earthquakes in the Southern and Midwestern United States, stretching to the southwest from New Madrid, Mo., according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
KYTV
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
abc17news.org
Tracking pleasant weather for Super Bowl Sunday, and chances for rain later in the week
TONIGHT: Tracking clear skies throughout the night, and calm winds. Because of this, we will see a decent drop in temperatures across the area. By the end of the night, temperatures will be making their way back down into the 30s. TOMORROW: If you're worried about a chilly morning, don't...
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS BIRTHDAYS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday on Monday, February 13, 2023 and in observance of Washington’s birthday on Monday, February 21, 2023. Normal operations will resume each of...
Freezing fog and snow create hazardous morning commute in Midwest
The Midwest saw a dangerous winter storm that left roads icy and near-zero visibility during the morning commute, prompting multiple crashes and the closure of roads and even an airport. Several inches of snow fell across the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday, creating messy road conditions and travel delays over...
KTTS
Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
KFVS12
Distracted Driving Bill: AAA ready for action
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “AAA is in full support of hands-free legislation,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. Hands-free means it would prohibit hands-on distractions, but allow technology through your car like Bluetooth or voice-to-text behind the wheel. Some Missourians are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
KFVS12
Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate
Strong winds and soft ground from rainfall are causing trees to topple. Major roadways appear to be clear Thursday morning, but some secondary roads remain icy. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Highway 60 from the Poplar...
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
Did You Know Missouri Sort of Has Its Own Mini-Grand Canyon?
Yes, I've been to the real Grand Canyon in Arizona (twice as a matter of fact) so I know the difference. But, Missouri does have its own miniature version of the Grand Canyon - sort of. I had a friend share with me an article by Only In Your State...
KFVS12
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
St. Louis County Assessor warns of vehicle value issue on some 2023 Personal Property Declarations
The St. Louis County Assessor says some 2023 personal property declarations mailed to taxpayers show inaccurate vehicle values.
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kwos.com
Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight
Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in...
