ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Earthquake education vital for residents in southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – For southeast Missouri residents, earthquake education and preparation are crucial. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, sometimes called the New Madrid Fault Line, is a major seismic zone and a source of intraplate earthquakes in the Southern and Midwestern United States, stretching to the southwest from New Madrid, Mo., according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
NEW MADRID, MO
KTTS

Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning

(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Distracted Driving Bill: AAA ready for action

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “AAA is in full support of hands-free legislation,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. Hands-free means it would prohibit hands-on distractions, but allow technology through your car like Bluetooth or voice-to-text behind the wheel. Some Missourians are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate

Strong winds and soft ground from rainfall are causing trees to topple. Major roadways appear to be clear Thursday morning, but some secondary roads remain icy. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Highway 60 from the Poplar...
KENTUCKY STATE
bethanyclipper.com

Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
kwos.com

Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight

Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy