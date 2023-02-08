Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina 4th grader helped save her bus driver during a heart attack
A fourth-grade student stayed cool while helping a Salisbury bus driver during a medical emergency in December.
4 injured, 1 gets Air Care in Guilford County crash, EMS says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS. EMTs say that the crash occurred at around 3 a.m. on Highway 61 near Interstate 85. It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, […]
Person airlifted, 2 in ‘life-threatening’ condition, in NC 42 crash in Asheboro, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured. Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding […]
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
860wacb.com
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Patton was last seen at...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on South Fayetteville Street in Randolph County; driver may face charges
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash on South Fayetteville Street, also known as U.S. 220 Business, in Randolph County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash at Industrial Park Avenue. Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2022 Honda Accord […]
WXII 12
Man shot on Bethabara Pointe Circle in self-defense, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a Greensboro woman after shooting a man Thursday in Winston-Salem, police said. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Bethabara Pointe Circle after 5 p.m. Police said they found Johordon Davis, 24, injured in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Another victim was found inside the apartment with non-life-threatening injuries.
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
WXII 12
Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in head-on collision on I-42, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two drivers are in critical condition after an SUV crossed the middle yellow line Friday morning, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Around 9 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate...
WXII 12
Man shot and killed during an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument with someone he knew Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. Officers were called to Eastwood Drive just before 3 a.m. with reports of shots fired. While officers were on their way, callers said someone had been shot.
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus collides with oncoming traffic, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Tuesday. A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was in a collision before 7 a.m. on 25th Street. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Officers said that the bus made too wide of a turn, with the front left wheel...
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say a man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is a […]
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Barricaded suspect injured after standoff with police, SWAT on Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to a shooting. Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located. Police […]
North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Comments / 1