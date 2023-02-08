ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on South Fayetteville Street in Randolph County; driver may face charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash on South Fayetteville Street, also known as U.S. 220 Business, in Randolph County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash at Industrial Park Avenue. Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2022 Honda Accord […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man shot on Bethabara Pointe Circle in self-defense, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a Greensboro woman after shooting a man Thursday in Winston-Salem, police said. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Bethabara Pointe Circle after 5 p.m. Police said they found Johordon Davis, 24, injured in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Another victim was found inside the apartment with non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man shot and killed during an argument, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument with someone he knew Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. Officers were called to Eastwood Drive just before 3 a.m. with reports of shots fired. While officers were on their way, callers said someone had been shot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

