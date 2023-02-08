Front moves in Thursday bringing showers and a few storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front will bring some showers to the region by early Thursday morning. As the front stalls out and daytime heating through the day Thursday a few storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

As the front remains stationary through Friday, heavy rain showers will move into the region by the afternoon and evening. A few embedded elevated thunderstorms could be possible.

As the front remains stalled, an upper level low develops across the Ark-La-Tex region keeping us cool through the weekend along with heavy rainfall. The upper level low rotates out Sunday leaving a few showers by Sunday morning with decreasing clouds through the day.

Weak high pressure relieves us from the rain as temperatures moderate back into the mid to upper 60s for the first part of the week. Another frontal boundary is set to arrive early Wednesday with a few showers before this boundary stalls out.

