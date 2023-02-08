ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42

It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot

One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early

(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
wvxu.org

End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried

People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE

