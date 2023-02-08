Read full article on original website
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
Texts in Oho corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive tried to keep DeWine aide's name off $10M transaction
CINCINNATI — In October 2019, as a battle raged over an attempt to repeal a $1.3 billion utility bailout, a FirstEnergy executive worked to keep the name of a senior aide to Gov. Mike DeWine off of a $10 million infusion of corporate cash into the fight. The executive,...
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Bodycam footage released from NewsNation reporter’s arrest, case turned over to AG’s office
Body camera footage obtained by NewsNation shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter.
From Credit Cards to Pool Cleaning, FirstEnergy Money Benefited Larry Householder, Feds Say
The conduit for the company has already pleaded guilty
DeWine's proposed budget would double tax on sports betting in Ohio
There are no income tax cuts in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $87 billion, two-year state budget, and there’s the elimination of the state sales tax on baby products in it. But there’s also a tax hike buried in the 4,000+ page spending plan. The budget doubles...
Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates
It is unconstitutional to deny transgender Ohioans corrections to the gender markers on their birth certificates. Some judges are denying them anyway.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42
It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot
One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open
“The unbanked and underbanked are disproportionately in low-income communities,” Boyce said. “So our goal is to provide people with a pathway to access those resources.”
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
How gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early
(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
'Energy Choice' nightmare: Couple gets $874 gas and electric bill
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Except for a few cold snaps, this has been a mild winter in most of the Cincinnati area and most of the country. So then why are utility bills so high, in some cases higher than ever before?. Chris and Jen Arnett live in an...
Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education. DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools. The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried
People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
Missing money? Ohio has $3B in unclaimed funds
Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, including inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
