Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Al Nassr Goal Twice Due To Lengthy VAR Review
Ronaldo scored four times as Al Nassr beat Al-Wehda 4-0 but the former Real Madrid star performed FIVE goal celebrations.
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Real Madrid make surprise approach for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – report
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be under increasing pressure as the reigning LaLiga champions' rough patch continues
Soccer transfer rumor: Man City star Erling Haaland wants exit from club following alleged FFP rule violations
Erling Haaland taking the Premier League into storms after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund and the half man half machine already bagged 31 goals in 28 appearances for the Cityzen. The Norwegian Vikings have scored four hattricks and we are not even passed February is staggering even by the standard...
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide
Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision
American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro’s new look surprises fans
A recent image of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro has people talking. The 68-year-old mom visited her go-to salon in Madeira, Portugal, where her hairdresser Max gave her a slaying look. After the appointment, they took a photo together which they both uploaded on Instagram, but many were...
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
The winner will be officially announced and his trophy presented on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi Arabian clash with four goals in 40 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. The Portuguese superstar’s time in Saudi Arabia had gotten off to a timid start, but the 38-year-old lit up the league on Thursday. Ronaldo scored four goals within the space...
Real Madrid extend record by winning 5th Club World Cup title
Rabat, Feb 11, 2023 (AFP) - Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco. Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid's spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th Career League Goal And First From Open Play For Al Nassr
Ronaldo found the net for the Saudi Pro League title favorites 21 minutes into their away game at Al-Wehda.
Romelu Lukaku & Lautaro Martinez To Start In Attack For Inter In Serie A Clash Vs Sampdoria, Italian Media Report
Inter strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez are set to lead the line for the Nerazzurri in Monday evening’s Serie A match against Sampdoria. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the pair are both expected to start against the Blucerchiati as they had done against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals last month.
