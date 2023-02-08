Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves Speak After Georgia Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 75-68 defeat to Georgia in Athens on Saturday afternoon. Tshiebwe totaled a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double to go along with four assists. Reeves added 20 points of his own while ...
Claflin continues to make noise in CIAA with statement win
Claflin, the newest program in the CIAA, continues to surge, thriving in the league's tough environments. The post Claflin continues to make noise in CIAA with statement win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Blue Devils reveal starters in Charlottesville
All 14 battles between the Duke basketball program and Virginia since 2012 have seen a margin of victory of 10 points or less. Duke is 9-5 against Virginia in that stretch, including a 4-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. However, despite the return of five-star Duke freshman ...
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
North Carolina A&T drops CAA road contest against Stoney Brook
The Aggies rollercoaster first season in the CAA hits another dip. The post North Carolina A&T drops CAA road contest against Stoney Brook appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bryant and Norfolk State host Maryland-Eastern Shore
Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State's 83-71 win against the Hampton Pirates. The Hawks have gone 9-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in...
Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots — seven of them by Basile — in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games. After making 13 of their first 25 3-point tries, the Fighting Irish missed their last five in the final eight-plus minutes as Virginia Tech pulled away. Justyn Mutts scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) and M.J. Collins and Sean Pedulla added 12 points each. Basile made 13 of 19 shots, 3 of 7 from 3-point distance.
Montgomery and Alcorn State host Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State Braves (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Keondre Montgomery scored 20 points in Alcorn State's 81-70 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the...
