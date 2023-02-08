ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils reveal starters in Charlottesville

All 14 battles between the Duke basketball program and Virginia since 2012 have seen a margin of victory of 10 points or less. Duke is 9-5 against Virginia in that stretch, including a 4-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. However, despite the return of five-star Duke freshman ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

Bryant and Norfolk State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State's 83-71 win against the Hampton Pirates. The Hawks have gone 9-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in...
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots — seven of them by Basile — in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games. After making 13 of their first 25 3-point tries, the Fighting Irish missed their last five in the final eight-plus minutes as Virginia Tech pulled away. Justyn Mutts scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) and M.J. Collins and Sean Pedulla added 12 points each. Basile made 13 of 19 shots, 3 of 7 from 3-point distance.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FOX Sports

Montgomery and Alcorn State host Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State Braves (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Keondre Montgomery scored 20 points in Alcorn State's 81-70 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy