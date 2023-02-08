El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Signs on Honolulu-Based Cherry Co. for Distribution Throughout Hawaii

Read full article on original website
matadornetwork.com
12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach
You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
mauinow.com
Khiara Henry tip proves it’s not her; family of missing Maui visitor ‘hasn’t been the same’
A recent tip about someone on the Big Island who looks like Khiara Lavinia Henry, a young visitor who went missing more than three years ago on Maui, proved that it is not her — and the Henry family is renewing calls for public help. “Please continue to keep...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. Updated: 17 hours...
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Bringing Living808 Viewers A Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
redwoodbark.org
Living off the grid: Marin couple moves to Maui
“It’s hard to live on the planet right now and not be concerned about the state of the world, the climate, the overuse of fossil fuels, plastics and the devastation that humans have created. I feel like we’re doing our tiny little part,” Vanett said. Couple Lauren...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
BHS student swims open ocean, sets record
While her classmates were in school last month, Berkeley High School sophomore Maya Merhige was in Hawaii swimming for 27 and a half hours in the open ocean. On January 19, she became the youngest person to swim 28 miles of the Moloka’i channel in Hawaii, and 90th person worldwide to swim for over 24 hours. She set the record for the longest swim of the channel.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Utah and Hawaii lead the country with the strictest gambling restrictions
Gambling wasn't always regulated by law, but now every state has laws governing it. They have varying restrictions, ranging from the total ban enshrined in Utah's state constitution to the more permissive laws allowing state lotteries, casinos, and sports betting. In recent decades, Native American tribes have opened casinos on their land, which is not subject to state laws—and in some cases, have state permission to run casinos on non-tribal land. There has also been an explosion in online gambling, which requires specific legal restrictions. So far, just West Virginia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey allow it. States' minimum legal gambling ages vary but tend to be between 18 and 21.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under matriarch’s watchful eye, a 4th generation embraces tradition at this Chinatown lei stand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pay a visit to Cindy’s Lei and Flower Shoppe and Cindy Lau herself is always right in the mix, working in the same shop she and her family started in the 1950s. Back then, the Maunakea Street location doubled as a barber shop and lei stand.
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy's Breaking News: Larry Haynes, legendary surf photographer, has died
Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary. Thunderstorm Artis has been busy. Can you believe its been 25 years since the release of Titanic?. What's Trending: 2-year-old girl gets her head stuck in a pan, Disney sequels. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Disney announces new slate...
KITV.com
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
northshorenews.com
The People of Old
Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
