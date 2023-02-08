ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed Rockford woman

By Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
The Rockford Police Department is looking for a man accused of driving under influence last month when his car hit another car and killed the driver.

Joseph Koenig, 32, of Rockford, has been charged with six counts of aggravated DUI drugs involving death and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened Jan. 6 in the area of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Witnesses told Rockford police a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed with another car.

The woman in the other car, later identified as 24-year-old Melissa Ashby, of Rockford, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The coroner's office said Ashby died from blunt force trauma of the chest.

Anyone with any information about Koenig's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

Comments / 2

William Donahue
3d ago

bless that poor woman and her loved ones... now may I ask you how do you know ... for a fact that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol because he made a bad decision and left the scene of a crime did you give him a blood test or sobriety test I'm just curious..... I'm not defending the criminal I just want to know how you base your accusations

Reply(1)
2
 

