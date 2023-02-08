Suspect accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed Rockford woman

The Rockford Police Department is looking for a man accused of driving under influence last month when his car hit another car and killed the driver.

Joseph Koenig, 32, of Rockford, has been charged with six counts of aggravated DUI drugs involving death and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened Jan. 6 in the area of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Witnesses told Rockford police a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed with another car.

The woman in the other car, later identified as 24-year-old Melissa Ashby, of Rockford, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The coroner's office said Ashby died from blunt force trauma of the chest.

Anyone with any information about Koenig's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.