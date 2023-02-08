Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood
KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, a 28-year-old armed suspect started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony.
KHOU
Domestic disturbance leads to armed man being shot by HPD officer in Kingwood, police say
HOUSTON — An armed man is in the hospital after being shot by officers, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Northpark Plaza Dr., which is along I-69 at The Discovery at Kingwood Apartments. Police said they got a call about a...
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
KHOU
Warrant: Moving boxes believed to be full of marijuana found in house where man was found dead
HOUSTON — The search of a northwest Houston home where a man was found dead late last month uncovered what police believe to be moving boxes filled with marijuana, according to a search warrant. Houston police said they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot to death in a home on...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
fox26houston.com
'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6'...
Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring
Authorities said the two suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet, taking sewer cleaning machine worth thousands of dollars.
fox26houston.com
Man shot while trying to fight officer in Kingwood
Overnight a domestic incident between a man and his girlfriend escalated and ended with Houston police shooting the 28-year-old suspect as he tried to fight an officer while running from a Kingwood apartment complex. FOX 26's Shelby Rose breaks down what happened.
fox26houston.com
Houston man accused of attacking wife with sword at apartment on Northborough Drive
HOUSTON - A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say. Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. According...
fox26houston.com
49-year-old man charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, ran into forklift killing 2 people
HOUSTON - The man driving the truck that ran into a forklift in southwest Houston, killing two people, has been charged. Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter. Officials say on Thursday around 6:40 p.m., Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was driving a brown Ford Expedition at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of 2600 Bellfort Avenue with three passengers.
'We're begging the community' | Desperate search continues for man last seen in Katy on February 1
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
coveringkaty.com
What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Comments / 0