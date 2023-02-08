ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
fox26houston.com

Man shot while trying to fight officer in Kingwood

Overnight a domestic incident between a man and his girlfriend escalated and ended with Houston police shooting the 28-year-old suspect as he tried to fight an officer while running from a Kingwood apartment complex. FOX 26's Shelby Rose breaks down what happened.
fox26houston.com

49-year-old man charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, ran into forklift killing 2 people

HOUSTON - The man driving the truck that ran into a forklift in southwest Houston, killing two people, has been charged. Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter. Officials say on Thursday around 6:40 p.m., Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was driving a brown Ford Expedition at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of 2600 Bellfort Avenue with three passengers.
coveringkaty.com

What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
