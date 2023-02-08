Read full article on original website
Sunny and mild this weekend
Following some slushy snow on Thursday, we’re going to get some sunshine to return Friday. The lake effect cloud cover up north and over Door County will be moving away. A cool breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel chilly, even with afternoon temps in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Sunshine returns Friday, fantastic February weekend
Sunshine breaks out again on Friday and the weather is looking fantastic for February into the weekend. Saturday will be windy with southwest gusts up to 30mph.
Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter
(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday
Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
ALERT DAY Thursday Due to Snow For Parts of Area
WHAT I'M TRACKING: Most forecast models have now jumped on board with the southeast shift in Thursday's storm track that I first talked about Tuesday night. As a result, the best chance for the highest snowfall totals will be closer to the Madison area, with little if any snow accumulations expected in the La Crosse area. In fact, no winter weather alerts are currently in effect for La Crosse County and points north and west.
Celebrate Winter in Fond du Lac at the Sturgeon Spectacular
(WFRV) – Cure the Winter blues with a celebration of Winter and ‘really big fish!’. Local 5 Live gets details on the upcoming 3-day event in Fond du Lac. We have the cure for those winter blues. Check out The Premier Winter Festival in the Midwest, the Sturgeon Spectacular. Whether you join the always popular Outdoor Curling Funspiel, Amateur Snow Sculpting Competition, and Snow Land family activities, or come out to see the awesome snow & ice sculptures and enjoy one of many great restaurants or shops in downtown Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, this festival has something for everyone.
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI
Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusations
The City of Green Bay is responding to accusations from a state legislator that the mayor's administration authorized secret recordings at City Hall. The city released what it called a "fact sheet" in response to criticism lodged by state Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere).
