WNCT

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Sea turtles released after rehabilitation in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC

Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Feb. 10 kicks off the in-person Girl Scout cookie season in the Upstate of South Carolina. Girl Scouts and their troops will rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the online exclusive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

