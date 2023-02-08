Read full article on original website
Armed North Carolina man attempts home invasion, gets shot in neck by homeowner: police
A Mount Airy, North Carolina, man is in critical condition after attempting to invade a home while armed, only to be shot by the property owner, police say.
WBTV
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle submerged in Lake Norman has been connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen 15 years ago, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a fisherman regarding the submerged car in the Mountain Creek area of the lake this past Monday.
Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified
(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Car found in Lake Norman belonged to woman missing since 2008, investigators say
Crews pulled a car out of Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon that Catawba County deputies said belonged to a woman reported missing 15 years ago.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Sea turtles released after rehabilitation in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.
Tyler Doyle Search Continues As Wife Has GoFundMe Page Shut Down
Doyle has been missing since January 26, when his boat sank near the Little River jetties in South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
WRAL News
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
WRAL
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to woman missing for 15 years, had human remains inside, deputies say
A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on...
country1037fm.com
Missing North Carolina Man Found Dismembered And Sealed In Concrete
Just awful. WSOC TV is reporting that officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dead. He had been dismembered and sealed in concrete. The body police found was identified as 40-year-old Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing on Jan....
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX Carolina
Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Feb. 10 kicks off the in-person Girl Scout cookie season in the Upstate of South Carolina. Girl Scouts and their troops will rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the online exclusive...
