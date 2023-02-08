Read full article on original website
SCSD#3 Board Meets with Light Agenda
On Wednesday, Feb 8, the SCSD#3 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting in the multi-purpose room at the Arvada/Clearmont School. Preceeding the board meeting was the Clear Creek Recreation district meeting, and Amy Rowe said that 75 people used the facility and programs last month. She added that Yoga is going well, and the youth basketball program was a big hit again.
Councilmembers talk DDA
The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
Sheridan County High School Indoor Track And Field Results: February 10, 2023
Sheridan served as the host team, even though the meet was held in Gillette. The next scheduled indoor track and field meet will be the Simplot Games, Thursday thru Saturday, February 14th-16th, on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. Broncs Invitational 2023 Results: Click here to see...
The Museum at the Bighorns: March 1, marks open season and new paleontology exhibit
“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.
A Little History and Tidbits About Parkman, Wyoming
The small town of Parkman lies between Ranchester and the Montana line on Highway 345. Today, it is a town of around 180 population as per the 2020 census. There is a post office and the Parkman Bar and Grill, which draws several local people all year around and many tourists in the summer months.
Buffalo Mayor Proclaims Water, Wastewater Operators Week
Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader made a proclamation at this week’s meeting recognizing Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operators Week for February 6 through the 12. Mayor Schrader praised the treatment plant operators, saying they provide a service to protect the public and the environment. Recognized by the proclamation were...
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
Sledding at Trail End
Enjoy sledding? On Sunday, February 12, beginning at 10:00 am and running until noon, join Trail End State Historic Site for a morning of good old-fashioned family fun at the annual Family Sled Day!. When the Kendrick family lived at Trail End, mainly during the 1920’s, sledding was a fun...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo; Slick Conditions South to Douglas
--- Interstate 25 is mostly closed from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website. The estimated reopening time is unknown, WYDOT says. A few portions of the highway are open, but the roads are slick. WYDOT warns motorists...
