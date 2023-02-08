Read full article on original website
250R ATC GUY
2d ago
He's right. She's definitely after him for his inheritance because it's definitely not for his good looks.
Guest
2d ago
Well - he just spent his inheritance on bail, so I guess she’ll leave him alone now. 🤷🏼♀️
villages-news.com
Jury renders decision in criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages
A Sumter County jury has rendered a decision in a criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages. Village of Sanibel resident Gerald Wilbur Lawson, 80, had been charged with aggravated battery of his neighbor, 75-year-old Leanna Hood, which she alleged occurred on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson lives at 566 Bradford Loop and Hood lives at 562 Bradford Loop.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman admits kicking hole in wall during battle over money
A Summerfield woman admitted she kicked a hole in a wall during a battle over money. Jennifer Marilyn Danowski, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of simple domestic battery by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. She had repeatedly called a man, ordered him to transfer money into her bank...
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor
A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend woman charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer
A Village of Marsh Bend woman has been charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer. Pamela Ann Sullivan, 55, who lives in the Ryan Villas, was arrested this past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging her with grand theft. She was working as the transportation...
villages-news.com
Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
villages-news.com
Wildwood police seeking donations of old phones to help domestic violence victims
The Wildwood Police Department has partnered with 911 Cell Phone Bank and started the Donate a Phone Program for Victims of Domestic Violence and Human Sex Trafficking (DAPP). Wildwood Police Departments will be collecting donations of all portable electronic devices daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the department. Whether in good or flawed condition, they will collect phones that are broken, cracked, chipped or missing pieces.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase expected in court Friday
A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is expected in court.
Floral City trio arrested in ‘historic’ crystal meth drug bust, deputies say
A Floral City trio was arrested after deputies said they seized the largest quantity of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
Florida man robbed gas station, left debit card behind: sheriff
Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to.
villages-news.com
Indiana man with drugs flees from deputy during traffic stop
An Indiana man with drugs fled from a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop. Dean Larry O’Neil, 60, of Crown Point, Ind. was driving a gray Toyota sedan at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of County Road 44A and County Road 221 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
3 Floral City Residents Arrested In Historic Meth Bust
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Three Floral City residents have been arrested in what Citrus County Sheriff’s office is calling a “historical” meth bust. During the early morning hours of February 8, 2023, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies and members of the Tactical Impact Unit
hernandosun.com
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
