FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
New Iberia man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2020 killing
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say
Iberville Parish traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
Galliano man drives vehicle into Bayou Lafourche in attempt to avoid traffic stop due to drugs in vehicle
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0