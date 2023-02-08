ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal first-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics

On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs

Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says

Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
HARVEY, LA
WAFB

WAFB

