Greenville, SC

FOX8 News

Plane runs off landing strip in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Triple Shooting in Greenville County

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Stabbing Search

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday.
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
FOX Carolina

Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to deadly crash in Pickens County, South Carolina

Pickens, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office has been called to a crash Thursday evening. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Adams Road near Kilt Lane, approximately 2.5 miles west of Pickens County. Tidwell says that the driver was...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gift ideas as Valentines day approaches quickly

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

