Preliminary Information: On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:35 am, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1117 Lee St. SW. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with an unknown male that escalated to gunfire. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

