Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting
ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
atlantapd.org
Person Shot: 1117 Lee St. SW
Preliminary Information: On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:35 am, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1117 Lee St. SW. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with an unknown male that escalated to gunfire. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody
Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
atlantapd.org
400 block of Cherokee Avenue SE.
Thursday, February 9, at approximately 19:21, AFRD was dispatched to the 400 block of Cherokee Avenue SE after a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find heavy fire on a two-story residence under construction. Firefighters initially established an offensive fire attack but switched to a defensive operation and upgraded to a second alarm due to rapid fire progression inside the dwelling. Firefighters achieved full extinguishment without any confirmed reports of injuries. Fire Watch was established and rotated until 6:10 am on Friday, February 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
WSB Radio
Fayetteville man arrested in connection with metro mail thefts
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with recent mail thefts around Metro Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police searching for missing woman with multiple mental illnesses
JONESBORO, Ga. - A Clayton County woman with diagnosed mental illnesses has gone missing from the Jonesboro area. Authorities issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. Clarissa Griffith, 39, was reported missing late Friday night. The Clayton County Police Department said Griffith was last...
