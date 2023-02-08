ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1117 Lee St. SW

Preliminary Information: On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:35 am, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1117 Lee St. SW. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with an unknown male that escalated to gunfire. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody

Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantapd.org

400 block of Cherokee Avenue SE.

Thursday, February 9, at approximately 19:21, AFRD was dispatched to the 400 block of Cherokee Avenue SE after a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find heavy fire on a two-story residence under construction. Firefighters initially established an offensive fire attack but switched to a defensive operation and upgraded to a second alarm due to rapid fire progression inside the dwelling. Firefighters achieved full extinguishment without any confirmed reports of injuries. Fire Watch was established and rotated until 6:10 am on Friday, February 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
