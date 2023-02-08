Read full article on original website
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
Nintendo just stealth-dropped one of its most prolific games
Nintendo just announced that one of its classic action-adventure games will be receiving a Nintendo Switch remake. Metroid Prime: Remastered will be available on the modern handheld console, and will be marked as the second remake of the Gamecube classic. A trailer for the remake was released in February 2023’s...
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game
Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
