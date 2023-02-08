Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
Deadly double shooting investigation underway at Atlanta apartment complex
Police are still investigating.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
GBI comments on Atlanta police releasing bodycam video of deadly shooting that injured trooper
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the Atlanta Police Department after APD released hours of bodycam video from the day of a deadly shooting involving state troopers at the future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody
Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police searching for missing woman with multiple mental illnesses
JONESBORO, Ga. - A Clayton County woman with diagnosed mental illnesses has gone missing from the Jonesboro area. Authorities issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. Clarissa Griffith, 39, was reported missing late Friday night. The Clayton County Police Department said Griffith was last...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building
An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.
Fayetteville man arrested in connection with metro mail thefts
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with recent mail thefts around Metro Atlanta.
APD body camera video gives new insight into shooting that killed protester, injured trooper
Newly released Atlanta police body camera video gives new insight into the shooting that left a protester dead and a deputy injured at the site of a planned police training facility.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alleged auto thieves face charges in connection to multiple car thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County on Friday evening. Police arrested a group of four men suspected of multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon Road in...
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
atlantapd.org
Person Shot: 1117 Lee St. SW
Preliminary Information: On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:35 am, Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1117 Lee St. SW. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with an unknown male that escalated to gunfire. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
