Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Bears trade back twice inside top four, land top defender in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting comfortably atop the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles is going to trade back from the No. 1 pick and land a ton of draft capital (and a top prospect) in the process. In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’...
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
NFL wife reveals secrets of the league
Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears unexpectedly landed the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with the way things unfolded in Week 18, and it is sounding more and more like they will have no choice but to trade the selection. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields, so they do not need a quarterback in... The post Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stefon Diggs’ replies to his brother’s advances to get him to Cowboys leaves door wide open
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs replied to his brother, Trevon, trying to get him to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys could use some weapons for Dak Prescott, that much is known even within the organization’s walls. Why not someone like Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Yeah, actually, that would work really well in theory.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Chicago Bulls players reportedly choose a side in ongoing Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan drama
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an ongoing division between their head coach and top star, and it
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: 2023 NFL Draft Targets, NFL Free Agency Targets + Brad Holmes
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:12 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 8:46 PMhi im meu200bHey mike are you going to do a stream during the NFL awards show? :) Welcome to live chat! Remember to...
Former Heisman finalist latest to emerge as Notre Dame OC candidate
A new person has shown up on the list of potential next offensive coordinators at Notre Dame. Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily reported discussions have taken place between Notre Dame and Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Now we have much greater detail. According to multiple reports, there is...
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
espnswfl.com
Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game
In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Cleveland Claims Former White Sox Pitcher Off Waivers
The Cleveland Guardians Claim Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
Northwestern looking to make history vs. No. 1 Purdue
While Zach Edey understandably has garnered most of the attention surrounding No. 1 Purdue, the Boilermakers keep showing they are
