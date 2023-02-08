ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
NFL wife reveals secrets of the league

Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears unexpectedly landed the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with the way things unfolded in Week 18, and it is sounding more and more like they will have no choice but to trade the selection. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields, so they do not need a quarterback in... The post Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game

In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
