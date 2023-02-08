Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.

