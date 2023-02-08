Woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ shot her last lover to death in ‘self-defense’, according to court docs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Clara Harris off parole after 2018 prison release, murdered husband for cheating in 2002
HOUSTON - Clara Harris is officially off parole following her release from prison in 2018, 15 years after the brutal murder of her husband. Harris, a former Clear Lake dentist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, David Harris. Her parole expired on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety due to her completing her parole obligations.
Click2Houston.com
Armed suspect shot by HPD officer following domestic violence incident inside Kingwood area apartment, police say
HOUSTON – An armed suspect was shot by a Houston police officer in the Kingwood area following a domestic violence incident Saturday morning, police say. Exec. Assist. Chief Larry Satterwhite with Houston Police said officers received a disturbance call at 3:13 a.m. in the 150 block of Northpark Plaza.
Click2Houston.com
Clara Harris, Friendswood dentist infamously known for fatally running over husband, now off parole
GATESVILLE, Texas – Clara Harris, a Friendswood woman who was released from jail five years ago after serving 15 years for killing her husband, is now off parole, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials. Harris, now 65, was completely freed from state monitoring on Feb. 10. “Her...
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, a 28-year-old armed suspect started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony.
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston
Authorities say the victim and the suspect, identified as Tyrone Gray, got into an altercation that ended in the deadly beating in northeast Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Father arrested, charged after 4-year-old shot at home in Fort Bend Co., authorities say
KATY, Texas – A father has been arrested and charged after his 4-year-old son was shot at a home in the Fort Bend County area and rushed to a west Houston hospital Thursday night, deputies said. According to investigators, the father, 25-year-old Gendri Aguillon, was charged with injury to...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Montgomery County mom accused of abandoning 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months
Police say the woman left Texas, leaving her 12-year-old daughter to care for a 3-year-old brother, with very little food available for nearly two months.
Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring
Authorities said the two suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet, taking sewer cleaning machine worth thousands of dollars.
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
19-year-old died jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says
Only ABC13 spoke with the family of a 19-year-old who died jumping out of her moving car. They revealed that the boyfriend who was with their loved one fell out of their favor.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
Comments / 0