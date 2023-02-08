ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving Hearts Day: Western ND Honor Flight aiming for two trips this year

By Lauren Davis
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRuZw_0kh0BZ2x00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Giving Hearts Day is on Thursday. The 24-hour fundraiser helps raise money for charities across North Dakota and Minnesota — and in 2023, one group is hoping to take this fundraising to new heights.

The Western North Dakota Honor Flight serves World War Two, Korean War, and Vietnam veterans.

This Giving Hearts Day, the nonprofit is trying to raise money for its honor flights, which take 100 veterans to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The president of the nonprofit says it costs about $200,000 for each trip, and she hopes to raise enough money to add a second flight in addition to the one already planned in the Spring.

Dickinson makes February 9 ‘Giving Hearts Day’

“It’s important to our veterans because it’s a trip of a lifetime for them,” stated Western ND Honor Flight President, Kathleen Bien. “To go to D.C., and visit and reflect on the memorials that have been established in their honor — to their sacrifices, and service to their country.”

This year, the list already has 265 veterans signed up. The group hopes to raise enough money to fly another 100 veterans to D.C. this fall.

KX News

KX News

