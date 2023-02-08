Read full article on original website
ISU gymnastics' season-high score not enough in stacked Metroplex Challenge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Illinois State gymnastics finished in fourth place in the Metroplex Challenge Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. The Redbirds totaled their fourth highest score in program history with 195.850 points against No. 4 Utah, No. 22 Illinois and No. 18 Georgia. Utah took the throne with a whopping 197.600 points, followed by Illinois with 196.300 and Georgia’s 196.100.
ISU softball goes 1-1 on day two of University of South Florida Tournament
Tina Kramos recorded her first win as head coach as Illinois State softball went 1-1 in its doubleheader on the second day of the University of South Florida Tournament Friday. Game 1 | BC 4, ISU 0. The Redbirds lost their first game of the day 4-0 with a no-hitter...
Prerost: ISU women's basketball must lock in for critical closing stretch
On Feb. 17, 2022, Illinois State women's basketball was sitting at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference with five games to go in the regular season. The Redbirds were set to ride their five-game win streak into a four-game stretch against Missouri State and Southern Illinois at home and Drake and Northern Iowa on the road.
ISU softball falls 2-1 to Boston in season opener
TAMPA, Fla. -- Illinois State softball opened its 2023 season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Boston in the first game of the University of South Florida Tournament. A go-ahead homerun from Brooke Deppiesse in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair to open the season.
Woodward's spring debut earns MVC Golfer of the Week honors
Avalon Woodward's performance at the Falcon Florida Classic set an Illinois State women's golf three-round tournament record and earned Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday. Her score of 211 beat the previous program record by three strokes, helping the Redbirds to a fourth-place finish.
ISU football adds Mickey Turner as wide receivers coach
Illinois State football announced the addition of former Wisconsin assistant Mickey Turner Thursday, who will coach wide receivers and join head coach Brock Spack's staff after quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini's departure. Turner has spent the past eight seasons as the Badgers' tight ends coach and also became their recruiting leader...
ISU softball suffers lopsided loss as Florida explodes for 21 runs
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois State softball was mercy ruled in five innings as No. 4-ranked Florida took down the Redbirds 21-0 on Saturday at the University of South Florida Tournament. Hannah Meeks made her Redbird debut on the mound but only made it through 0.2 innings after giving up...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
Local record stores Waiting Room, North Street spin differently
In an era where music streaming can be found anywhere, listening to a record may seem old-school. However, Uptown Normal is the home of two record shops: Waiting Room Records and North Street Records. The stores also happen to be on the same block and a few doors apart from each other.
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
MCHD reports 182 new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 3, 12.93% positivity rate
The McLean County Health Department is reporting 182 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 3, bringing the total number of cases to 63,732. Of those cases, 45 were reported to be individuals in their 20s. No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported. There have been 417 total deaths in...
