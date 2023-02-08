Read full article on original website
Negro Who Can Read
3d ago
I'm just curious is the city also going to shutter Walmart for harboring criminal activity? or does that new regulation only apply to local small businesses?
Man accused of setting woman’s car on fire
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, after being accused of setting a woman’s car on fire. Troy Ross, 31, of New Orleans, faces charges of simple arson and felonious stalking, according to the Louisiana...
Suspect wanted in Seventh Ward shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Seventh Ward.
New Orleans man arrested for setting fire to woman's car in Hammond
TANGIPAHOA PARISH (Feb. 10, 2023)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a New Orleans man for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s car. Troy Ross, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday, Feb. 9, on one count each of Simple Arson and Felonious Stalking.
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
Man arrested after allegedly setting wife’s car on fire
A New Orleans man, 31-year-old Troy Ross has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his wife's car.
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
Suspect sought in killing of 14-year-old in St. Bernard
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette Thursday evening. The sheriff's office says that Kelan Sartin, 18, of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree murder. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a...
New Orleans police searching for man accused of being involved in Seventh Ward shooting
New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a Seventh Ward shooting on Feb. 4. According to police, a victim was shot at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe...
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
New Orleans woman, 46, has outlived three of her children - all victims of gun violence
It was only two months ago that Belika Hudgins, a New Orleans mother of eight, said she began to recover from the loss of her 14-year-old son. Malik "Leaky" Carter was shot 19 times last spring and left on a sidewalk in Little Woods. Wednesday evening, two more of her...
14-year-old shot dead in Chalmette; St. Bernard sheriff names person of interest
A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chalmette, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Golden Drive (map), according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the injured teen on the ground when they...
Homicide investigation underway following Chalmette shooting
A person who appears to be a teenager is dead after a shooting in Chalmette.
22-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested in Gentilly bus stop murder near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked with one...
Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
