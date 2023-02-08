ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Negro Who Can Read
3d ago

I'm just curious is the city also going to shutter Walmart for harboring criminal activity? or does that new regulation only apply to local small businesses?

WAFB

Man accused of setting woman’s car on fire

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, after being accused of setting a woman’s car on fire. Troy Ross, 31, of New Orleans, faces charges of simple arson and felonious stalking, according to the Louisiana...
an17.com

New Orleans man arrested for setting fire to woman's car in Hammond

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (Feb. 10, 2023)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a New Orleans man for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s car. Troy Ross, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday, Feb. 9, on one count each of Simple Arson and Felonious Stalking.
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NOLA.com

Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
WWL

Suspect sought in killing of 14-year-old in St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette Thursday evening. The sheriff's office says that Kelan Sartin, 18, of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree murder. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a...
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOLA.com

Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
WWL

WWL

