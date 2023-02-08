ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American#1
3d ago

The laws don't apply to this woman. This is going to drag out until her term is over and she can receive all of her retirement benefits without any penalties. Governor Cooper is losing votes so he must not be planning on running again.

Reply(3)
34
Alfonce DeMatto
3d ago

Who believes that Cooper hasn't talked to her about this? I would think that call would have happened the first day after the "accident".

Reply(3)
19
Dave_D
3d ago

Again I say given her actions in this probable DUI and subsequent accident coverup what kind of integrity did she have in her position as Auditor?

Reply(2)
17
