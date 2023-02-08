ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now

Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model.
Creative Bloq

No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra

Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
ZDNet

How to use your iPhone as a TV remote

Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
CNET

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Digital Trends

Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Engadget

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399

Here's a quick...
Cult of Mac

M1 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 hit Apple’s refurbished store

Apple has started selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro models through its Certified Refurbished store in the US. Both these tablets launched in 2021. Depending on the iPad you want, you can save up to $320 by buying a refurbished unit. Save big on refurbished M1 iPad...
Phone Arena

These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Trusted Reviews

Sonos CEO takes a pop at audio efforts of Google, Amazon, and Apple

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has offered a withering assessment of rival audio efforts from the major tech players, which would include Amazon, Google, and Apple. The executive was speaking at Sonos’s Q1 2023 earnings call when he picked up on the fact (via The Verge) that he had “seen some of the traditional players go heavy discounting”. He said that this was a trend that his company had “always fought against and don’t really believe in”.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
The Verge

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is a square deal of $15 off

Ready for some deals to get you over the hump? The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is selling for $124.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That saves you $15 on Amazon’s highest-end streaming device, which sports speedy performance, hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E for less network congestion if you have a lot of devices in your home (and a 6E-capable router).
BGR.com

Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen is on sale for $105 at Best Buy

If you’ve read our Apple TV Plus guide, you know that things are really starting to heat up for Apple’s streaming service. There are so many great TV shows and movies available to stream now, and it still only costs $6.99 per month. Of course, the best way to stream Apple TV Plus is with an Apple TV 4K set-top box, and Best Buy has some impressive deals on the 2nd-generation model right now.
ZDNet

Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon

The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.

