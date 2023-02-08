Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, just in time for the Super Bowl
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Got an iPad? Apple just gave it an amazing new trick
Using an iPad just got easier. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains the new iOS update that adds a feature called Stage Manager, which iPad users might find useful.
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Engadget
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
Cult of Mac
M1 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 hit Apple’s refurbished store
Apple has started selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro models through its Certified Refurbished store in the US. Both these tablets launched in 2021. Depending on the iPad you want, you can save up to $320 by buying a refurbished unit. Save big on refurbished M1 iPad...
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 8: Apple Watch Series 7 $299, iMac $789, Shark AI Robot Vacuum $199 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of today's top finds include 30% off LifeCard thin power bank, 65% off a Google Nest doorbell, $400 off a Lenovo 14" Slim 9 multi-touch laptop, 39% off a 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV and more.
Sonos CEO takes a pop at audio efforts of Google, Amazon, and Apple
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has offered a withering assessment of rival audio efforts from the major tech players, which would include Amazon, Google, and Apple. The executive was speaking at Sonos’s Q1 2023 earnings call when he picked up on the fact (via The Verge) that he had “seen some of the traditional players go heavy discounting”. He said that this was a trend that his company had “always fought against and don’t really believe in”.
Apple's 2nd Gen AirPods Pro Just Hit $199 On Amazon
These flagship true wireless earbuds have returned to the lowest price we've tracked on Amazon.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is a square deal of $15 off
Ready for some deals to get you over the hump? The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is selling for $124.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That saves you $15 on Amazon’s highest-end streaming device, which sports speedy performance, hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E for less network congestion if you have a lot of devices in your home (and a 6E-capable router).
Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen is on sale for $105 at Best Buy
If you’ve read our Apple TV Plus guide, you know that things are really starting to heat up for Apple’s streaming service. There are so many great TV shows and movies available to stream now, and it still only costs $6.99 per month. Of course, the best way to stream Apple TV Plus is with an Apple TV 4K set-top box, and Best Buy has some impressive deals on the 2nd-generation model right now.
ZDNet
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
