10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Annual Sweet Potato Festival takes place in Sacramento
Sacramento’s Sweet Potato Festival took place Saturday for its 34th year. Among the treats available at the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center were sweet potato pie, sweet potato ice cream or just the potatoes themselves. Nichole Wright, a festival coordinator, said the event raises money for children's literacy...
KCRA.com
Sacramento businesses preparing for Valentine's day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and businesses are preparing to help spread the love. "We're going to sell about 276 dozen red roses," said Jim Relles with Relles Florist. The company has been in Sacramento for 76 years and has seen its fair share...
KCRA.com
The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
Fox40
Kick N Mule
Kick n Mule is a family oriented restaurant with a variety of different foods, craft cocktails and is the go-to spot to hang out here in West Sacramento whether it is Happy Hour, Trivia Night or Football Sundays! Open daily from 11am-11pm, we have 34 televisions and a new patio for outdoor dining!
From fire lines to film sets, this Sacramento paramedic sports uniform on camera and off
SACRAMENTO — A rush down the fireman's pole and buckling up in a fire engine are in a day's work for Sacramento firefighter paramedic Matthew Jain. "To come away knowing that I helped somebody. I grew as a better part of a team helping people in the community. That continues to draw me to the fire service," said Jain.If he looks familiar, it may not be because he's been your neighborhood firefighter for the last two decades. You might have seen him on some of your favorite television shows, and his role on screen isn't far off...
KCRA.com
Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
Yelp's top 10 best romantic restaurants near Roseville for Valentine's Day
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Whether you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend or on the actual holiday, or you're just searching for a romantic restaurant to spice up your week, look no further. Yelp ranked the best, romantic restaurants near Roseville that are certain to bring excitement for a...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names
(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why. Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and […]
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
KCRA.com
Mayor Steinberg hosts town hall in East Sacramento
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg hosted a town hall meeting on Saturday morning at Sutter Middle School. This was the latest in a series of town halls that Steinberg is holding across the city. Mayor Steinberg said that they are an opportunity for Sacramento residents to vocalize their concerns about the...
KQED
From the Soil: Unfolding the Story of Black Miners Bar
Just a few miles northeast of the California state capital, in the city of Folsom, a public recreation area has been recently renamed Black Miners Bar after decades of being called Negro Bar. The tree-laden piece of land sits adjacent to the American River, between Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma....
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
KCRA.com
Free wedding: Elk Grove vineyard has incredible opportunity for a lucky couple
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Le Reve, a vineyard in Elk Grove, is giving one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams. Owners are hosting a wine day and wedding open house, inviting hundreds of people to the estate in preparation for their big day. Instead of throwing away the...
KCRA.com
Family remembers youngest Sacramento victim of Highway 160 crash, Curvontay Swygert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of Curvontay Swygert, 16, stood on the pitcher's mound at Airport Little League fields and remembered the teen. They said he spent a lot of time there growing up playing baseball. More recently Swygert started writing songs and rapping with his brother, Curvon.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
7-Eleven restaurant, Dutch Bros, winery and more new businesses opening in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Residents of Rancho Cordova can now look forward to several new businesses set to open this year. "We are overjoyed to welcome these new businesses to the growing mix of eateries that are coming to Rancho Cordova,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Norton. Officials...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
