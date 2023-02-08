ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Annual Sweet Potato Festival takes place in Sacramento

Sacramento’s Sweet Potato Festival took place Saturday for its 34th year. Among the treats available at the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center were sweet potato pie, sweet potato ice cream or just the potatoes themselves. Nichole Wright, a festival coordinator, said the event raises money for children's literacy...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento businesses preparing for Valentine's day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and businesses are preparing to help spread the love. "We're going to sell about 276 dozen red roses," said Jim Relles with Relles Florist. The company has been in Sacramento for 76 years and has seen its fair share...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Kick N Mule

Kick n Mule is a family oriented restaurant with a variety of different foods, craft cocktails and is the go-to spot to hang out here in West Sacramento whether it is Happy Hour, Trivia Night or Football Sundays! Open daily from 11am-11pm, we have 34 televisions and a new patio for outdoor dining!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

From fire lines to film sets, this Sacramento paramedic sports uniform on camera and off

SACRAMENTO — A rush down the fireman's pole and buckling up in a fire engine are in a day's work for Sacramento firefighter paramedic Matthew Jain. "To come away knowing that I helped somebody. I grew as a better part of a team helping people in the community. That continues to draw me to the fire service," said Jain.If he looks familiar, it may not be because he's been your neighborhood firefighter for the last two decades. You might have seen him on some of your favorite television shows, and his role on screen isn't far off...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names

(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why. Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Mayor Steinberg hosts town hall in East Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg hosted a town hall meeting on Saturday morning at Sutter Middle School. This was the latest in a series of town halls that Steinberg is holding across the city. Mayor Steinberg said that they are an opportunity for Sacramento residents to vocalize their concerns about the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KQED

From the Soil: Unfolding the Story of Black Miners Bar

Just a few miles northeast of the California state capital, in the city of Folsom, a public recreation area has been recently renamed Black Miners Bar after decades of being called Negro Bar. The tree-laden piece of land sits adjacent to the American River, between Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma....
FOLSOM, CA
Evan Crosby

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
SACRAMENTO, CA

