Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view
REBECCA BLACK: (Singing) It's Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Everybody's looking forward to the weekend, weekend. MARTÍNEZ: It was 2011, and Rebecca Black came out with the song "Friday." Love it or hate it, the song is catchy. It was silly, and it made her an overnight sensation. But the hate she received was ruthless and relentless, online comments calling her talentless, a disgrace. She even received death threats. She was 13 years old at the time. She's now 25, and she's finally coming out with her debut album. It's called "Let Her Burn." Black join me recently to talk about what she experienced as an adolescent and how it has defined her ever since.
Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is
One musician on Instagram and TikTok has made a name for himself off something many of us do in the privacy of our own homes — singing made up songs to our dogs. So Ari, I've got a question for you. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Shoot. SUMMERS: When you're out...
La guarachera de Cuba and the queen of salsa is making history nearly 20 years after her death. Celia Cruz will soon be honored as the first Afro Latina to appear on a U.S. quarter.
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance. It's been more than a decade since Channing Tatum first starred in "Magic Mike," a comedy based on his own pre-acting stint as a stripper. Audiences showered it with more than $100 million and did that again for a sequel, so Tatum's back with a film called "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Critic Bob Mondello says, promises, promises.
Titanic is in theaters now to celebrate its 25th anniversary
CELINE DION: (Singing) I see you. I feel... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not...
Fresh Air celebrates the 50th anniversary of 'Schoolhouse Rock'
This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month was the golden anniversary of "Schoolhouse Rock!" the series of animated musical shorts that aired on ABC from 1973 to 1984. If you don't know how many years ago that was, you may not have watched enough "Schoolhouse Rock!" Like "Sesame Street," which had premiered on public television four years earlier, "Schoolhouse Rock!" set out to use catchy music and friendly visuals to teach kids about things, like whether the word thing was a noun or a verb. Each "Schoolhouse Rock!" segment was a three-minute interstitial cartoon inserted between ABC's other shows on Saturday morning. The subject of the first series of cartoons was "Multiplication Rock," followed by "Grammar Rock," "America Rock," "Science Rock," "Money Rock" and "Earth Rock." The songs in those series included a number of informative earworms that educated young viewers in the 1970s and beyond - songs such as "I'm Just A Bill" and "Conjunction Junction."
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." "The Banshees Of Inisherin" is racking up awards nominations, including Oscar for best picture, screenplay, director, two for best supporting actor and for best supporting actress. Kerry Condon - she plays Siobhan, the sister of Padraic - goes to a pub on their island to dress down her brother's best friend, Colm, for suddenly ignoring her brother.
Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, dies at 94
Bacharach's career spanned seven decades and was noted for his collaborations with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones and many others. He penned more than 70 Top-40 hits. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, has died. His career...
