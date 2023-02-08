Steele, Layman win twice as Giants cruise past Broncos

AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team took nine of 12 event wins on Tuesday as they cruised past International Falls 93-72.

The Giants were led by double winners Carter Steele and Cole Layman with Zade Baker, Aiden Johnson, Isak Schroeder and Connor Feldt all picking up wins as well.

Steele earned his first win in the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 2:05.84 to win by over seven seconds. He later took the 100 backstroke crown with a time of 1:01.65. The backstroke was a Giants sweep with Baker taking second (1:07.40) and Feldt third (1:10.04).

Layman’s first win of the night came in the 50 freestyle, beating out Schroeder’s 24.31 with a time of 23.60. He later finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.13, edging out teammate Danny Knapper by two seconds (1:10.87).

Baker took the 200 individual medley win with a time of 2:29.31, Johnson was the winner in diving with 170.75 points, Schroeder touched first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.13 and Feldt went the distance in the 500 free, winning with a mark of 5:54.26.

In the relays, the Giants quartet of Layman, Schroeder, Baker and Steele won out in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.38.

Mesabi East swimmers will be back in their home pool on Saturday when they host the Taconite Invite.

Mesabi East 93, International Falls 72

200 medley relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:00.38; 2, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:00.95; 3, International Falls B, 2:24.31.

200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 2:05.84; 2, Brendyn Scholler, IF, 2:13.21; 3, Latham Rooda, ME, 2:28.97.

200 individual medley: 1, Baker, ME, 2:29.31; 2, Joshua Wherley, IF, 2:39.67; 3, Connor Tomczak, IF, 2:48.90.

50 freestyle: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 23.60; 2, Isak Schroeder, ME, 24.31; 3, Trygg Hemstad, If, 25.93.

1 meter diving: 1, Aiden Johnson, ME, 170.75.

100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 59.45; 2, Scholar, IF, 1:10.87; 3, Lochlan Rooda, ME, 1:39.23.

100 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 59.13; 2, Knapper, ME, 1:01.37; 3, William Ginter, IF, 1:05.69.

500 freestyle: 1, Feldt, ME, 5:54.26; 2, Tomczak, IF, 6:24.33; 3, Max Youso, IF, 7:11.92.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Schroeder, Baker, Steele), 1:39.38; 2, International Falls A, 1:45.87; 3, Mesabi East B (Knapper, La. Rooda, Johnson, Lucas Hoopman), 1:53.95.

100 backstroke: 1, Steele, ME, 1:01.64; 2, Baker, ME, 1:07.40; 3, Feldt, ME, 1:10.04.

100 breaststroke: 1, Wherley, IF, 1:13.40; 2, Hemstad, IF, 1:15.85; 3, Sig Ginter, IF, 1:26.78.

400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 5:21.79.