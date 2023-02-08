State College baseball team hosting a 'Sean Clifford Retirement Party'

After 51 games and a number of broken program records, former St. Xavier and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is moving on from his football cleats to some silver sneakers.

The State College Spikes, a summer collegiate team in the MLB Draft League, announced it would be hosting a "Sean Clifford Retirement Party" that also includes a Clifford bobblehead giveaway. The former Bomber will be signing autographs at a meet and greet during the game.

Clifford is being honored for his six seasons, including a red shirt season, spent with the Nittany Lions where he set school records in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions and pass attempts. Clifford was named the Rose Bowl MVP after Penn State's 35-21 win over Utah.

“It’s been the greatest experience of my life to play in Happy Valley, and I’m looking forward to celebrating it with Nittany Nation at Medlar Field on July 15,” Clifford said in a statement. “I’m pumped to be part of all of the fun the Spikes have planned, especially the bobblehead, and hopefully I can get some tips from my fellow retirees at the party.”

To enforce the college retirement, the Spikes will also be giving away rocking chairs, a Florida trip and all fans 25 or older will "receive the Spikes’ senior citizen discount ... for the game in honor of Sean’s elder status." Fans will also be able to sign a retirement card among other events and giveaways.

The party was presented in a partnership with Limitless NIL, a name, image and likeness agency that was co-founded by Clifford.

The event will take place on July 15 at Medlar Field, the home stadium of the Spikes in the summer as well as the Penn State baseball team in the spring season.