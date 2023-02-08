ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Basketball's best: Vote now for your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week Jan. 30 - Feb. 6

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
 3 days ago
Let the playoffs begin!

Before the District 11 basketball quarterfinals, we take a look at some of the gamechangers of the 2022-23 season.

Good luck to all our Monroe County players!

And a big congrats to last week's winners: Brianne Steidl, junior, Pocono Mountain West basketball (1,688 votes) and Richard Gilmore, sophomore, Stroudsburg basketball(1,084 votes).

Every week, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. This week's polls will run until Friday at 7 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses. The girls' poll can be accessed online at https://poll.fm/11539290

Find the boys' poll at https://poll.fm/11539604

Descriptions of the athletes' performances are included before the polls.

Girls athletes of the week

Zoe Brown, junior, Stroudsburg basketball

As her coach, Matt Field describes, Zoe has been "great" this season as the Lady Mountaineer's top scorer. Last week, she led the team's 3-0 record and helped them qualify for the district playoffs.

Among her stats: Eight points and four steals against East Stroudsburg North on Jan. 31 (final score 48-16), 11 points, four assists and four steals against Lincoln Leadership on Feb. 1.

She also scored seven points, six assists (a season high), and four steals on Feb. 3 against Pleasant Valley.

The team will play their first playoff game at Easton on Friday.

Layla Hernandez, junior, East Stroudsburg South

Among the Lady Cavaliers top performers this year, the standout scorer helped the team win against East Stroudsburg North on Feb. 3 bringing the Exchange Cup trophy back to South.

Additionally, she scored 28 points in the game against Pleasant Valley on Jan. 28. (The Lady Cavs won 43-38).

Gabriella Maldonado, senior, Pocono Mountain East

She finished her Lady Cards basketball career with an average of 15 points per game.

The team wrapped up the season 6-8 and third in their conference.

Vatijah Davis, senior, Pocono Mountain West

Leading the Lady Panthers to success this season, (11-1), the all-star player wrapped up her final high school games with impressive stats and high scores.

Some recent scores: Last week, she scored 20 points against Nazareth (final, 44-28) and 14 points against East Stroudsburg North (final, 66-6).

The Lady Panthers play their first playoff game at home against Emmaus on Friday.

Boys athletes of the week

Julian "Juju" Pagan, senior, Pocono Mountain West basketball

Wowing his fans while edging out the competition, the Panthers star player helped the team finish their regular season 17-4 and first in the Mountain Valley conference.

Logan Santos, senior, East Stroudsburg South basketball

Santos was instrumental in leading the team to a playoff spot this season.

Among the teams top scorers, he's known for his three-pointers and quick defensive moves.

The Cavs face their rivals West in the quarterfinal playoff game on Friday.

Nate Wilder, junior, East Stroudsburg North basketball

The Timberwolves wrapped up third in their conference with Wilder as one of the top players.

His outstanding averages per game: 16 points, 2.1 steals, and three assists.

