Lansing, MI

Greater Lansing is losing its last Bed Bath & Beyond with Okemos store closing

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

MERIDIAN TWP. — The Lansing area is losing its final Bed Bath & Beyond store, with the company announcing it will close its Okemos store this year.

In a store closing list updated Tuesday , which includes about 290 stores, the Okemos location at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed. Going out of business signs can be seen at its Meridian Mall storefront.

CBL Properties, which owns the mall, has been monitoring the Bed Bath & Beyond situation closely and it's unfortunate the store is impacted by the decision to close more stores nationwide, said Stacey Keating, vice president of corporate communications for CBL Properties.

"We are unsure about the timing of the store’s closure, but our leasing team is working diligently to find a replacement tenant," she said, deferring further questions to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been conducting a store-by-store analysis of its portfolio to serve its customers "where they are" well into the future, company spokeswoman Julie Strider said.

Closing the stores is in response to "evolving shopping preferences today" and the remaining target store base includes the company's most profitable locations and best geographic presence, Strider added.

"As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Okemos, MI location," she said, and store closing sales will continue over the next few weeks and months.

Earlier this year Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was closing its other location in the Lansing area, its Delta Township store at 5845 W. Saginaw Highway.

Other Michigan stores that are newly closing, according to the list, include:

  • Flint: 3605 Miller Road
  • Holland Township: 3050 Beeline Road
  • Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Ave.
  • Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
  • Troy: 650 John R. Road
  • Westland: 35615 Warren Road

On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will close 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs to try and stay afloat. The Union, New Jersey-based retailer warned earlier this month it may need to file for bankruptcy as sales continue to drop, according to the Associated Press .

After the closures, nine Michigan stores will remain, including:

  • Beverly Hills: 31535 Southfield Road
  • Grand Rapids: 4901 28th St. SE
  • Novi: 43610 West Oaks Drive
  • Petoskey: 910 Spring St.
  • Rochester Hills: 1242 South Rochester Road
  • Roseville: 30801 Gratiot Ave.
  • Sterling Heights: 12020 Hall Road
  • Taylor: 23871 Eureka Road
  • Traverse City: 3301 North U.S. 31

Tanya Wildt of the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Greater Lansing is losing its last Bed Bath & Beyond with Okemos store closing

