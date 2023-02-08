ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

After an abrupt cancellation last year, the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is making plans for an Oct. 1 race. Here's what we know so far.

By Lori Nickel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Plans are in the works to bring the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon back for 2023.

The race director Scott Stauske said Wednesday afternoon that he is so confident in the renewed efforts of the hosting Badgerland Striders running club, the City of Milwaukee and new collaborators that the race is planning on making more announcements very soon.

Here’s what we know (and what we don’t know):

The Lakefront Marathon is planned for Oct. 1, 2023

After canceling the race in 2022 because of re-routing and safety concerns, the Lakefront Marathon is back to its usual first-Sunday-in-October schedule.

Stauske really wants to avoid the issues of a year ago, when the race was cancelled just weeks before.

“We figured we get one more shot; we get one shot at this,” said Stauske. “We feel as though our process is ahead of the game. Obviously nothing is for sure. But it's good enough for us to be able to open registration.”

The Lakefront Marathon will have a new course; a half and 5K are also planned

The old point-to-point course that used to be the old Lakefront Marathon from Grafton to Milwaukee is not possible due to ongoing road construction.

So the new course is probably going to start in Milwaukee and traverse to southern counties. It is expected to include:

  • Running across the Hoan Bridge
  • Running over 40% of course along Lake Michigan shoreline
  • Running the first 10 miles of the half marathon and full marathon together

Stauske he hopes to have all the permits needed by this summer to set the course. He hopes to put up his course proposal on the website this week but “it is obviously subject to change. We don't have any permits from Cudahy or St. Francis as of yet because we are waiting for this road plan.”

Registration for the Lakefront Marathon opens Feb. 12

They’re opening up the website to allow for registration on Super Bowl Sunday. MilwaukeeLakefrontMarathon.org has more information.

If you’ve done Lakefront Marathon before, Stauske is planning on sending out email messages this weekend with updates, and announcements, including a new website. Otherwise, go to the race website, or check back here at JSOnline for future updates.

Different this time around: Professional support

One of the things Milwaukee wanted was a professional approach from the marathon.

So Stauske said he is in the process of looking for, interviewing and eventually hiring professional race organizers.

“We haven't done it yet. But we are,” said Stauske. “I interviewed three different companies from across the country.”

One person Stauske is pursuing is Sean Ryan, who has extensive race directing experience (Door County Triathlon, Fall 50 and Green Bay Cellcom Marathon). Stauske said Ryan will work as a consultant.

“And we are going to be hiring a company that is going to be setting up the course for us,” said Stauske “We've had this nice homey, all-volunteer little little event, and now we're going to be a major marathon."

Milwaukee is all in on the marathon this time

The city took a lot of heat for not cooperating in 2022. But in reality, both sides were at fault for not getting the marathon ready to go for race day. And Milwaukee officials had to keep safety in mind.

Now, according to Stauske, with the extra time to plan, Milwaukee has been working with him to look at routes and planning.

“And that's only due to the cooperation of the City of Milwaukee,” Stauske said. “I've asked to meet with city officials starting in this past October, and we understand that we have the full cooperation of the of the City, Department of Public Works with a new commissioner; and the mayor is totally on board.”

What about the Milwaukee Marathon?

Ironically, the Milwaukee Marathon — the other marathon race — announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be holding a half marathon and a 5K on March 26.

There's not enough time to plan for a full marathon, so this was a compromise.

Go here for more information. Registration is now open.

