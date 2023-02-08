ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Hirschi and WFHS combine for nine players on TSWA all-state team

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team isn’t lacking for Coyotes and Huskies.

Hirschi and Wichita Falls High were well represented on the all-state team with the two WFISD programs combining for six second-team honors, one third-team and two honorable mention.

The six second-teamers including Hirschi senior receiver Jamarion Carroll, Hirschi senior running back A’Marion Peterson, WFHS freshman fullback Eric Powell, WFHS senior kicker Patricio Maldonado, Hirschi junior defensive lineman Javian Frazier and WFHS junior defensive back Ivy Kelley.

WFHS senior linebacker Cameon Gould was the lone third-team honoree, while Hirschi senior guard Colten Green and junior offensive tackle Matthew Balderas nabbed honorable mention.

Peterson was the area’s leading rusher, amassing 1,739 yards and 23 TDs on 195 carries. He finished his career with more than 5,000 rushing yards, becoming just the second WFISD tailback to accomplish that feat.

Powell lined up at fullback in some WFHS formations but churned out plenty of yardage as the Coyotes’ No. 2 tailback, finishing with 834 yards and eight TDs in his debut varsity season.

Carroll has been among the area’s most electric playmakers at receiver for the Huskies and caught 42 passes for 833 yards and 12 TDs his senior year.

Maldonado joined the Coyotes from the soccer field this season and proved to be a very reliable kicker, making 51 of 56 point-after attempts and 15 of 16 field goals with a long of 42 yards.

Frazier has wreaked havoc on opposing backfields for three seasons with the Huskies, amassing 104 tackles, including 19 for loss, and seven sacks as a junior.

Kelley was second in the area with 174 tackles and had three interceptions, five forced fumbles, nine pass breakups and a blocked kick.

Gould was the area’s leading tackler, recording 181 tackles, including 28 for loss. He also rushed for more than 1,500 yards as the Coyotes’ top tailback.

Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, passing for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and four interceptions and leading the Bulldogs to a state title.

Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks was Defensive Player of the Year, recording 257 tackles, including 36 for loss.

Carthage’s Scott Surratt was elected Coach of the Year after claiming his ninth state title, tying the record of legendary coach Gordon Wood.

