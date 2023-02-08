Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Seal Beach Crash
A crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach Saturday evening sent five people to trauma centers. The crash was reported at 7:14 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. All five trauma patients got out of one of the vehicles...
mynewsla.com
Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Jet, Shuttle Collision at LAX
A jet being towed from a gate at Los Angeles International Airport struck a shuttle bus, injuring four people. Two shuttle passengers, the bus driver and the tug driver of the jet were hospitalized Friday in stable to moderate conditions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department..
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Chatsworth Area ID’d
A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area was a Winnetka resident. Luis Hernandez Aldave was 28 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The collision occurred about 6:05 a.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of North Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Fallen Hiker on Hemet Trail
The Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker Saturday on a trail at Simpson Park in Hemet, the department announced. The incident was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday. Due to the location of the hiker, firefighters performed a hoist rescue with Cal Fire Copter 301. The hiker was taken...
mynewsla.com
OC Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit
Suspects in a residential burglary in Buena Park were arrested in South Los Angeles following a pursuit with speeds reaching 120 mph, authorities said Saturday. The chain of events began at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue in Buena Park, when the homeowner returned to the residence and interrupted a burglary, the Buena Park Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Whittier Police Search for 19-Year-Old Resident
Whittier police Saturday evening asked the public for help locating a 19-year-old man who went missing. Glalber Daniel Avila was last seen at 4 a.m. near the 12600 block of Danbrook Drive, police said. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, last seen waring a black hoodie,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site
Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found
A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
mynewsla.com
Two People Injured in Traffic Collision With Fuel Spill Near Blythe
Two people were injured Friday in a collision with a semi, which spilled about 200 gallons of fuel near Blythe. Fire crews responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a traffic collision with a fuel leak on Interstate 10 near Callbox 1432, west of Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
mynewsla.com
Metrolink Train, Vehicle Collide in Covina; 2 Injured
A collision involving a Metrolink train and a car in Covina Friday left two people injured. Paramedics were sent to North Barranca Avenue and East Front Street about 10:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One person was injured in the car and another person was injured...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured
A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Charged with Causing Injury Crash While On Duty
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for allegedly running a red light while responding to call and slamming into a sedan. Ruby Aguirre is scheduled to be arraigned April 17 in downtown Los Angeles, according to the District...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
Funeral services were pending Friday for an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Menifee on Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence
Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Menifee, authorities announced Saturday. Menifee Police Department officers arrested one driver suspected of driving under the influence of drugs during a DUI enforcement patrol between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Two additional drivers were arrested on...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
