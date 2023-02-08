ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina trees are showing signs of an early spring

By Alex Schneider
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lhdu_0kh0ADuQ00

(WGHP) – Punxsatawney Phil may have said six more weeks of winter but Mother Nature is showing signs that say otherwise.

Some would consider the weather we’ve seen this week as “false spring” or the “spring of deception” since it’s February and afternoon temperatures have been close to the 70s.

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in the United States

After a warm January and several 60-degree days to kick off February, trees and plants are beginning to show signs of spring.

How does this spring compare to normal?

Spring is up to three weeks earlier than average in parts of the Southeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgMAD_0kh0ADuQ00

Charlotte, North Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, are approximately 11 days ahead of schedule. A few counties in the Piedmont Triad have also started showing signs of an early spring.

Leaf development in Montgomery county appears to be nearly 10 days ahead of schedule. The same can be said for the eastern half of Chatham county and the southern portions of Randolph, Davidson and Rowan counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmqwX_0kh0ADuQ00

While the Southeast is experiencing their first leaf earlier than normal, much of southern California and Arizona are days to over a week behind. The coastal Northwest is also days to weeks ahead of schedule with Seattle, Washington around a week ahead of schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGy0Q_0kh0ADuQ00

Not only are leaves beginning to return in portions of the Southeast, but the first blooms of the season have also arrived along the Gulf Coast and in Florida. Spring bloom is about two days early in Miami, Florida and nine days early in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How often do we see a spring this early or late?

Parts of the Southeast are seeing the earliest spring on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years. Parts of Arizona are seeing a spring that occurs this late once every 40 years!

Why are we seeing the first leaf out or first bloom so early in some areas?

The Piedmont Triad observed the warmest January since 2006 and overall the first month of 2023 was relatively mild.

Our afternoon temperatures in January were approximately 5 degrees above the January average and morning low temperatures were nearly six degrees warmer than the monthly average.

Skeptical of Punxsutawney Phil? See what Greensboro Science Center’s mob of meerkats have to say about winter weather

While we’ve certainly had cold days here and there this winter, they’ve been few and far between. Since January 1, we’ve had roughly ten 60+ degree days observed at PTI airport.

Not only have we been trending warmer this winter, but we also haven’t seen a measurable snowfall since winter 2021-2022.

While we’ve technically seen our first snowflakes of the season, resulting in a trace of snow recorded at the airport, we haven’t been able to see the cold air and moisture line up to bring any significant winter weather.

One of the reasons we’ve trended warmer this winter has to do with the jet stream, strong upper level winds that help determine where cold and warm air will be located. We’ve been in a consistent pattern where the jet stream has dipped on the west coast and a ridge has formed over the east coast.

When a dip in the jet stream occurs, it favors stormy weather and colder weather, which has been observed in the western U.S. A ridge favors warmer weather and in the east and in the Carolina, that’s the main type of weather we’ve seen.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 6

Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina weekend snow potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Snow possible in South Carolina Saturday into Sunday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are several factors in play, but part of the Upstate area of South Carolina could see snow this weekend. The timing is Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers the region. As temperatures drop, Saturday...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy