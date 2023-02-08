ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Man arrested after stabbing on a bus in McLean

MCLEAN (7NEWS) — A man suspect is in custody after stabbing a man's hand on a bus in McLean, police say. According to Fairfax Police, the two men got into an argument which led to the incident. The stabbing happened near the intersection of Jones Branch Drive and International...
MCLEAN, VA
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
72-year-old Leesburg man found after being critically missing, police say

LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man was found after being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was found shortly before 5:30 after being missing since midnight. Zaidi reportedly went missing from his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg and...
LEESBURG, VA
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD

