fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
WJLA
Man found dead inside car after shooting in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Suitland, Md. Friday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., officers with PGPD responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Still no arrests 3 months after 13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was fatally shot in his own front yard, police have yet to make an arrest. Saturday marked the 3-month anniversary of the Hillcrest Heights eighth-grader's death. According to authorities, somebody shot him while he was raking leaves in his yard.
Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
WJLA
Man arrested after stabbing on a bus in McLean
MCLEAN (7NEWS) — A man suspect is in custody after stabbing a man's hand on a bus in McLean, police say. According to Fairfax Police, the two men got into an argument which led to the incident. The stabbing happened near the intersection of Jones Branch Drive and International...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
WJLA
Man assaults, carjacks 81-year-old woman at Alexandria grocery store, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man assaulted and carjacked an 81-year-old woman in the parking lot of an Alexandria grocery store Saturday, the Fairfax County Police Department said. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, the man approached the woman in the parking lot of a Shoppers grocery store in the 7600...
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
WJLA
Two men arrested trying to steal materials from Dominion property: Deputies
ALDIE, Va. (7News) — Two men are behind bars after sheriff's deputies say they were trying to steal from a Dominion property. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports of two people cutting a fence on Dominion property.
WJLA
VIDEO: Police searching for two men after string of food truck robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating a series of robberies that all took place on food trucks starting in January. On Friday, MCPD released surveillance video of two suspects it believes to be responsible for the thefts. These are the five...
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
WJLA
72-year-old Leesburg man found after being critically missing, police say
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man was found after being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was found shortly before 5:30 after being missing since midnight. Zaidi reportedly went missing from his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg and...
Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With School Bus In Brandywine: Police
A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash involving a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a stretch...
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
