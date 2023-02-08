ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira

By Jewel Baldwin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zrvm6_0kh09zGK00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.

During the pandemic, Arbor acquired properties in downtown Elmira and put together a development team. Although the pandemic may have stopped construction on the projects. Funding was still applied for in 2021 and was awarded to Arbor in December of that year.

Construction finally started in December 2022 and has continued since. There are four buildings in development: 310 Academy place, 406-408 Church Street, 410-416 East Church Street, and 319 Williams Street.

Look inside: What will happen to the Elmira mansion?

“The City of Elmira has gone through such a renaissance in the last five years. Being right downtown got city hall right here,” said Danielle Kenny. “The commerce building. This is going to be such a transition to downtown Elmira we’re just really proud to bring these buildings back to life and have some fresh air brought to them.”

Construction is expected to be finished late 2023 to early 2024. These new developments should be leased by spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen preserves an iconic piece of history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re planning on visiting Watkins Glen soon make sure to stop by downtown and take a peek inside its phone booth. This quaint town loves its historical pieces, and the phone booth is no exception, being a special landmark for residents. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
CNY News

Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street

A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
BINGHAMTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

My Weather App isn't Working!

Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

‘Employee availability’ slowing mail route in Elmria

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days. According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.” Lawrence states that This type of issue has […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

SBA Disaster Loans Available in Bradford County & Tioga County, New York

(WENY) - The Small Business Administration will be giving out loans to businesses affected by last summer's drought in several counties in the Twin Tiers. The SBA says that small businesses and non profit organizations affected in Bradford County and Tioga County of New York are eligible for disaster loans. The loan amount can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2.9% percent for small businesses.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Palmer to Jeffrey and Amy Moore for $12,600. On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2335 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Daniel and Kristy Kring to Lien Luu for $66,000. On Jan....
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy