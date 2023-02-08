ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
ACTON, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway

PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
PICO RIVERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy