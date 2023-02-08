Read full article on original website
LAPD sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for allegedly running a red light while responding to call and slamming into a sedan. Ruby Aguirre is scheduled to be arraigned April 17 in downtown Los Angeles, according to the District...
Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and fatally struck a suspect at the intersection of… Read more "Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale"
Police Fatally Shoot Armed Pursuit Suspect After Violent Crash; Innocent Driver Injured
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A pursuit ended in a violent crash before turning into a deadly officer-involved shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the city of La Habra. Fullerton Police Department officers were in vehicle pursuit of a felony armed and dangerous suspect early Friday morning, Feb. 10, when the pursuit entered into La Habra.
Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers arrested
LOS ANGELES - A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley. Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it. SkyFOX...
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Group of police chase suspects arrested after ditching car
A group of police chase suspects are in custody but not before they allegedly carjacked the vehicle they were in and led authorities on a 2-county pursuit. Authorities were able to apprehend the suspects in East Los Angeles.
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash
Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified
The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged...
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
Week’s shooting incidents cause injuries, claim lives in LA County
Gun violence caused the killing and wounding of a number of people this past week in shooting incidents throughout the Los Angeles area. Deputies fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Palmdale. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale...
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
