WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
radioplusinfo.com
2-10-23 winter storm
Some schools closed early and law enforcement responded to numerous vehicle run-offs after a winter storm dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow across southern Wisconsin Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning or Weather Advisory were in effect Thursday for several counties throughout southern Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles an hour made travel difficult.
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Wisconsin
Winter is the worst. Shoveling, plowing, shivering, and layering up is just too much. While I dream of moving to a warmer place, my budget and family has me stuck here. Gonna try to make the best of it though! Skiing? Nah, not my thing. Being 45 and starting on the bunny hill is just a bit embarrassing. My knees and breath give out by the second run and all I want is a hot toddy in the lodge.
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
Channel 3000
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter
(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
Fox11online.com
DNR reports 522 sturgeon harvested on opening day
(WLUK) -- Suspect ice conditions are being blamed in cutting participation almost in half for this year's opening day of sturgeon spearing season compared to last year's opener, but more than 500 fish were still harvested. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 522 sturgeon were harvested, 169 lake...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward
Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback
Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
nbc15.com
31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wxpr.org
Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure
With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
