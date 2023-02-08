ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
A Guide to Texas Wine Regions, From the High Plains to the Gulf Coast

When people think of Texas wine, they often think of the Texas Hill Country. It makes sense, as the region’s rolling hills and proximity to Austin and San Antonio are hard to beat, and such traits draw visitors from all over the state and further afield. But Texas is the fifth most-prolific wine-producing state in the country, with more than 500 wineries. As such, the Hill Country isn’t the only game in town, and it produces a relatively small percentage of the state’s wines.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Easy Guide to Growing Potatoes in North Texas

Growing potatoes at home is easy and fun. In this guide, I’ll teach you the simple techniques for planting potatoes in your North Texas garden. Mid-February through early March is the best time for planting potatoes in North Texas. This gives potato plants enough time to get established before the intense heat arrives.
Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food

Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
Replacement SNAP Benefits in Texas; Application and Deadline

Texas Health and Human Services announced the process of application and the deadline for the replacement SNAP benefits in selected counties. Application and Deadline for Replacement SNAP Benefits. Recent winter storms and power outages affected some counties in Central Texas recently that destroyed and damaged their food. The Texas Health...
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Texas Wants to Know: What is Redlining and How Has it Impacted the Black Community?

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black achievement, but it's also a time to reflect on the past and learn from it. Redlining is a form of financial discrimination, a term first coined in the sixties that had already been happening to the Black community for years. This discrimination prevented Black people from getting loans and other financial help, which created a domino effect in other parts of their lives.
