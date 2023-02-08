ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Photos: Check out the fans at the people's tournament, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qnx1z_0kh09NA400

Beers, birdies and bogeys. Three words to perfectly describe the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, host of this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the first full-field designated event of the season.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy leads a stacked cast of the world’s best into the desert. McIlroy has yet to make a start on the PGA Tour in 2023, though he did take down LIV member Patrick Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and surely one of the fan favorites this year.

Check out some of the best photos of the fans at the WM Phoenix Open, including a bunch of shots of the infamous 16th.

