spectrumnews1.com

Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations

LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit

Suspects in a residential burglary in Buena Park were arrested in South Los Angeles following a pursuit with speeds reaching 120 mph, authorities said Saturday. The chain of events began at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue in Buena Park, when the homeowner returned to the residence and interrupted a burglary, the Buena Park Police Department reported.
BUENA PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino

An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site

Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles

A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo

A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000

LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

