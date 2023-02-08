Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations
LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
mynewsla.com
OC Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit
Suspects in a residential burglary in Buena Park were arrested in South Los Angeles following a pursuit with speeds reaching 120 mph, authorities said Saturday. The chain of events began at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue in Buena Park, when the homeowner returned to the residence and interrupted a burglary, the Buena Park Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Eight Vehicles Towed, One DUI Arrest At Overnight Checkpoint in Pomona
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive began at 9 p.m. Friday and ended at 3 a.m. Saturday, the Pomona Police Department reported. Eight vehicles were towed...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shoots Man on Metro Line Platform, Crashes SUV at Construction Site
Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
mynewsla.com
Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier
A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.
Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles
A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo
A 33-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Proceed with Removing Gender References from City Code
The City Council Friday called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
mynewsla.com
Former Deputy Charged in Fatal Shooting Waives Preliminary Hearing
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of an unarmed man in Willowbrook waived his right Friday to a hearing in which a judge would have been asked to determine if there was sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
foxla.com
Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
2urbangirls.com
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…AG Puts Orange Gun Maker on Notice for Rifle Series
One Year Ago Today (February 11, 2022)…The Attorney General’s Office informed a gun manufacturer in Orange it must stop selling a series of rifles that the agency has deemed are illegal assault weapons. Luis Lopez, director of the agency’s bureau of firearms, sent a “cease and desist” letter...
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
