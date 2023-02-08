Read full article on original website
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
mahometdaily.com
Winter Guard takes first at Villa Grove Regional
The Mahomet-Seymour Winter Guard placed first in both Winter Guard and Tall Flag at the Villa Grove IDTA Regional on Feb. 5. Rachael Corson placed second with her flag solo and qualified for IDTA State. The team will travel to Springfield for State Finals February 11.
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
tourcounsel.com
Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois
Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour Speech team places second at Regional
The Mahomet-Seymour Speech Team began the IHSA state series with a second-place finish at the Regional competition in Chatham on February 4th. This is the highest place the team has achieved at Regionals since the team’s inception. All of the students competing advanced to the Sectional round of competition,...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
wjbc.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
NORMAL – The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a Chinese restaurant into...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Southbound Lane Closed at Lynch Road RR Crossing Mon Feb 13th
Danville, February 9, 2023- The City of Danville would like to announce that the southbound lane of Lynch Road at the railroad crossing will be closed on Monday,. February 13, 2023, at 7:00 AM. This is due to repairs to the crossing in conjunction with the Vermilion Valley Railroad. The...
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet Family Dentistry Athlete of the Week: Aron Varga
Junior Aron Varga is leaving his marks on the Mahomet-Seymour record books for the second year. Varga holds the record for the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.06. Earlier in the 2022-23 season, Varga broke a 2017 record held by Joshua Eckberg, swimming the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.26. at the Centennial Invitational.
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
mahometdaily.com
Three Bulldogs win events at home meet
Mahomet-Seymour athletes won six events on Tuesday (Feb. 9) in a five-school, non-scored indoor track meet at M-S. Springfield Lanphier, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Hoopeston Area also competed in the meet. In three events, M-S swept the top three positions. Ethan Ramirez led a trio of Bulldogs to the finish...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
