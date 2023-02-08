Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A member of the Paisa Prison Gang is arrested in Laredo. On February 4th Border Patrol Agents arrested five undocumented individuals. During processing records revealed one of them was Rene Hernandez-Zapata. The 36-year-old Mexican citizen is a member of the Paisa Prison Gang. Records show Hernandez-Zapata...
Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College will now join the long list of Texas universities that are restricting TikTok after orders issued by the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. The order was initially issued back in December 2022. In January 2023 Texas A&M International University began to follow the order by restricting...
Laredo Police officers line up to remember Officer Ramiro Paredes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The men and women in blue lined up in front of the Laredo Police Department to honor the passing of one of its own. On Wednesday, the police department confirmed the passing of Officer Ramiro Paredes. Officers were called out to the 6100 Amir Drive for...
Border Patrol horse unit practices for parade
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The IBC Youth Under the Stars and the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade may be just a few days away but many of its participants are practicing their skills for the big day. If you were in downtown Laredo Friday morning, you may have seen...
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over $40,000 in cash is seized after authorities executed a search warrant at two eight-liner businesses. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. when officers with the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Webb County District Attorney’s Office and LPD Patrol division searched two separate eight-liner businesses.
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Ymelda Anaya found the urn floating in Corpus Christi Bay on Thursday. She said something told her to pull the brown box floating in the water after seeing the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Tax filing season is officially underway but if you have not had a chance to file your taxes, there’s a program that’s lending a helping hand for free!. VITA is providing free tax filing at Laredo College. The college will hold these sessions at...
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after several Laredo law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found guns, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash. Laredo Police arrested Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40 in the case. The arrest happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 when the Laredo...
Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities have released more information about a death investigation on Amir Drive. The Laredo Police Department is confirming the passing officer Ramiro Paredes. Officers were called out to the 6100 block of Amir Drive shortly after three Wednesday afternoon. Police say he was a 26 year...
Laredo law enforcement officers conducting search at eight-liner business
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Several Laredo law enforcement officers were seen at a local eight liner business at the 2300 block of Saunders at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. A KGNS camera crew was at the scene while officers were searching the business. No word what they were searching for at...
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo community is shaken up after hearing the sound of gunshots last night. According to a Laredo resident, shots rang out at the 100 block of Larga Vista off of Highway 359 at around midnight Thursday morning. Several law enforcement entities including Laredo Police...
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, cupid will be striking his love arrows for Valentine’s Day and some lovebirds will be getting flowers, chocolates, and other gifts from their loved ones. While love is in the air, Laredo school districts are reminding parents and students what they are allowed...
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly pulling a gun on a security officer in October of last year. Laredo Police need your help locating Eddie Chapman, 33, who currently has one pending arrest warrant for aggravated assault against a security officer. The incident happened on Oct....
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo District Two debate continues just days after Visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled to overturn the result of the race and later declaring Ricardo Richie Rangel the winner. Even though the judge’s ruling is at a standstill due to an appeal, many are...
Rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo. According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street. Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved. No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at...
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Love is in the air or at least it will be on Saturday at the San Augustine Cathedral. For the past 15 years, the Cathedral has invited married couples that have been married for more than 25 years to renew their vows. A total of 55...
Gateway Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the Gateway Clinic said they’ve reported more than 400 cases of COVID in the past two months. Despite the federal government ending the public health emergency this upcoming May, the clinic will continue providing vaccines and boosters at no cost to the general public. Dr. Mery Cortes-Bergoderi, the Gateway Community Chief Medical Officer, said, “We have been granted money by the federal government, the Department of Health, to provide the vaccine to our community and to our patients at no cost. We are testing for flu, we are testing for COVID-19, and evaluating our patients to determine what is causing it.”
Water line break prompts early dismissal at LISD middle school
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to another water line break. According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area. Parents...
Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death that was reported in a neighborhood in northeast Laredo. Laredo Police officers are currently at the 6100 block of Amir where they are investigating a death. This is a developing story and KGNS News will have more details as they become...
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, emergency crews got to the 200 block of Buena Vista Avenue and found an RV on fire shortly after 5:45 a.m. Reports say a...
